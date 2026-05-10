Interesting Insights from Irish Fashion Designer Lainey Whelan

Lainey Whelan is a successful Irish fashion designer whose brand 'T-Lainey' has only been in business since December 2025, but has already gained recognition in the fashion industry. She discusses her experience in promoting Irish culture in fashion, her unique designs, and the recent resurgence in Irish culture and fashion brands.

Following up with Irish printmaker and designer Lainey Whelan, she talks about the resurgence of Irish culture, her favorite street in Dublin, and her plans to make tights work for the Irish summer weather.

T-Lainey, her brand, has only been in business since December 2025, but has already seen multiple sold-out launches, a pop-up event in the city, and Ireland's own CMAT wearing them on tour. This resurgence of Irish culture and all of these kinds of Irish fashion brands doing so well, did that kind of motivate her to keep going? Are there any of them that are her favorites at the moment?

Of course, Taippe, an Irish Portuguese brand, I worked with them, but I remember looking at their stuff being like 'my god', just obsessed with their work and I really love that it's a brand but there's so much more behind each piece and how they make it and they show how they make everything, and it feels really familiar or homely or something. Working with them was something I had only dreamed of, with the Irish brands, I don't want to be a ‘plastic paddy.

’ She hates that thing, I'm trying hard not to fall into that. But also be true to herself and what she likes and what people want, she continues to make tights inspired by the lamp post outside her bedroom window and even when she was in the Netherlands, looking at tights inspired by those lamp posts there. There's an artist called Beibhinn Eilish, she makes insane art. Her stuff is beautiful.

She's not a designer, but she's an artist, a painter and stuff. And she would love to work with her. Cupla Designs, a brand from the north, is also going strong and has been collaborating with her. She often chats with them and admires their instance.

The resurgence of Irish culture in Dublin and their fashion industry is perceived as something special and surreal right now. Her favorite street in Dublin is Clanbrassal Street. There have been instances where she has gone unnoticed by her customers, unaware of the design of the tights being from her brand. She loves it when things like that happen, as it is surreal and cool





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Irish Culture Fashion Industry Designer Lainey Whelan T-Lainey Brand Irish Portuguese Brand Taippe Cupla Designs Befhinn Eilish Irish Culture Resurgence Lainey Whelan's Inspiration Irish Culture Perception

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