Interior Designer Creates Cohesive and Functional Home for Dublin Family

This article details the transformation of a charming family cottage in South County Dublin by interior designer Jane Higgins. The project involved redesigning various rooms, focusing on functionality, storage, and incorporating the family's personal style.

Jane Higgins, an interior designer, transformed a charming family cottage in South County Dublin, breathing life into its spaces with warmth, color, and clever functionality.

The couple, with two young children, initially focused on revamping the kitchen and layout. However, they recognized the need for a holistic redesign of the entire home. Higgins' vision was to create a cohesive and functional space that catered to the family's needs and personality. The project encompassed redesigning the home office, guest room, daughter's bedroom, kitchen-dining area, hall, stairs, landing, and the principal bedroom and en suite.

The house, while structurally sound, lacked color and personality. Higgins aimed to inject warmth and individuality while maximizing storage and functionality. She emphasized incorporating the family's artwork and tastes into the design palette and materials. The project involved a careful balance between practical storage solutions and the family's unique style, ensuring that every space served the busy household's needs





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