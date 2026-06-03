International Crackdown: Operation KRATOS 2 Dismantles Major Illegal IPTV Networks

A seven-month international law enforcement operation coordinated by Bulgaria and Europol has resulted in 29 arrests, the dismantling of nine organized crime groups, and the removal of over 27,000 illegal streaming URLs. Operation KRATOS 2 targeted the criminal infrastructure behind illegal IPTV services and unauthorized streaming platforms that provided pirated access to premium sports, films, and television channels across Europe and beyond.

The international law enforcement operation, coordinated by Bulgaria with support from Europol , officially spanned from September 2025 through April 2026. This seven-month initiative, named Operation KRATOS 2, targeted the sophisticated criminal infrastructure that enabled widespread illegal IPTV services and unauthorized streaming platforms.

The operation involved authorities from across Europe and beyond, focusing on dismantling the networks that profited from providing unauthorized access to premium sports broadcasts, films, and television channels. Through this coordinated effort, law enforcement agencies were able to gather critical intelligence on the organized crime groups operating behind these platforms, leading to the identification of key suspects involved in both the management and technical support of these illicit services.

The scope of the operation was comprehensive, aiming not only to arrest individuals but also to disrupt the technological backbone that made large-scale piracy possible. As a direct result of Operation KRATOS 2, authorities achieved significant enforcement outcomes. The operation led to 29 arrests and the complete dismantling of nine separate organized crime groups. In a major technical countermeasure, law enforcement succeeded in removing more than 27,000 illegal streaming URLs from the internet, severely disrupting the availability of pirated content.

Furthermore, the investigation identified 86 suspects, and law enforcement officers executed searches at 148 residential properties. These actions demonstrate a multi-pronged strategy combining cyber takedowns with traditional police work to hold accountable those responsible for large-scale copyright infringement. The removal of thousands of streaming links represents a tangible blow to the operational capacity of these criminal networks, limiting their ability to reach audiences and generate illicit revenue.

The broader impact of Operation KRATOS 2 underscores the increasing sophistication and international cooperation in the fight against digital piracy. By targeting the "criminal infrastructure"-the servers, payment systems, and distribution networks-authorities aimed to create lasting disruption rather than temporary setbacks. Europol emphasized that these criminal networks were generating millions of euros through unauthorized access to premium content, highlighting the significant economic stakes involved.

The operation also served as a crucial intelligence-gathering mission, providing law enforcement with deeper insights into the organizational structures and operational tactics of modern piracy rings. This collaborative approach, involving multiple jurisdictions, sets a precedent for future actions against cross-border cybercrime. The success of Operation KRATOS 2 sends a clear message to those involved in illegal streaming that their activities are subject to coordinated international scrutiny and prosecution, reinforcing the commitment to protect intellectual property rights in the digital age





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Operation KRATOS 2 Illegal IPTV Europol Piracy Copyright Infringement Streaming Urls Organized Crime Law Enforcement

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