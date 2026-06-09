International Friendly Match, Boycott Banner, and Political Interference

Fans protest with a boycott banner and Palestinian flags during an international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Irish Olympic runner Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies suddenly aged 38. Trevor Dietz, manager of Fontaines DC and ‘the sixth member of the band’, dies. The party’s spokeswoman on sport, Joanna Byrne, said Ireland playing Israel in soccer would serve to normalise a genocidal regime and give cover for state violence, apartheid and war crimes. She said the game should be cancelled, not moved outside Ireland. The Minister of State for Sport, Charlie McConalogue, insisted however that national governing bodies of sports including the FAI ‘are independent autonomous bodies responsible for the governance of their sports, including the organisation of sporting fixtures, whether in domestic or international competitions’.

Fans protest with a boycott banner and Palestinian flags during an international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Irish Olympic runner Ciarán Ó Lionáird dies suddenly aged 38.

Trevor Dietz, manager of Fontaines DC and ‘the sixth member of the band’, dies. The party’s spokeswoman on sport, Joanna Byrne, said Ireland playing Israel in soccer would serve to normalise a genocidal regime and give cover for state violence, apartheid and war crimes. She said the game should be cancelled, not moved outside Ireland.

The Minister of State for Sport, Charlie McConalogue, insisted however that national governing bodies of sports including the FAI ‘are independent autonomous bodies responsible for the governance of their sports, including the organisation of sporting fixtures, whether in domestic or international competitions’. The Government has signed off on a plan to table counter motions to both Opposition motions.

Meanwhile, Ministers were also briefed on the FAI’s engagement with football authorities in Norway, Israel and Palestine on the upcoming matches. The Cabinet was told the FAI was in touch with the Norwegian football association to see if any learnings from its experience could be applied to preparations for Ireland’s home leg of the fixture.

The Israeli Football Association told the FAI it does not expect a significant number of Israeli fans to travel to Ireland for the fixture, should it be held in Dublin. The FAI was also said to be engaging with the Palestinian Football Association ‘to gather its views on how to prepare for the match’.

The public want the Government to ‘take a stand against the normalisation of genocide through sport’ and to stop the game against Israel ‘from going ahead anywhere in the world’. The Minister of State for Sport, Martin O’Higgins, said under FAI, Uefa and Fifa rules ‘national football governance bodies must act independently and be free of political interference’ and rejected calls for Government intervention in the match.

However, Martin agreed, however, at EU level ‘we should be dealing in a more robust and stronger way in terms of suspending the Irish Government faces EU pressure over Aughinish Alumina’s Russian links. Hospital consultant expresses medical concerns over Chawke family wood-fired pizza operation. Hundreds take to streets in Belfast as man (30) charged over knife attack. Our politics team’s behind-the-scenes take on events of the day. Sent Monday to Friday when the Dáil is in session





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

International Friendly Match Boycott Banner Palestinian Flags Ireland Playing Israel Joanna Byrne Genocidal Regime State Violence Apartheid War Crimes Trevor Dietz Fontaines DC The Sixth Member Of The Band Minister Of State For Sport Charlie Mcconalogue National Governing Bodies Of Sports FAI Uefa Fifa Political Interference Genocide Irish Government Aughinish Alumina’S Russian Links Chawke Family Wood-Fired Pizza Operation Knife Attack Belfast Man (30) Charged Over Knife Attack Our Politics Team’S Behind-The-Scenes Take On Sent Monday To Friday When The Dáil Is In Sess

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