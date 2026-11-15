Interrailing Scandinavia: A Journey Through Denmark and Sweden

An extensive travel narrative detailing a three-week Interrail adventure across Denmark and Sweden, exploring local culture, architecture, and community dining.

Almost three decades after an initial solo rail journey across Europe, a traveler and their family embarked on a new Interrail expedition to Scandinavia. The trip involved an Australian wife, an Irish husband, and their 17-year-old son, who viewed the journey as a dress rehearsal for his own future railway adventures. The destination focused on Denmark and Sweden, countries previously overlooked during earlier European travels. The primary motivation was to experience the region's renowned cycling culture, culinary excellence, and unique social traditions. This two-week break aimed to rectify past omissions by immersing the group in the distinct lifestyles of Northern Europe. The narrative begins with the family's arrival in Copenhagen, marking the start of a detailed exploration of Danish urban life and design.

Copenhagen Urban Culture and Coffee

The metro trip from Copenhagen Airport provided the first rails of the holiday, leading to Nordhavn within half an hour. This former industrial harbour district has been transformed into a design-led neighbourhood hugging the waterfront. Copenhagen has spent decades cleaning up its waterways, resulting in the appearance of multiple floating swimming baths across the city. The family visited Sandkaj Harbour Bath to swim with locals, discussing the best nearby coffee options. A short bike ride to the adjoining Østerbro neighbourhood brought them to Prolog, where the view of beautifully dressed people cycling past in 20-second intervals was a key attraction. The Danes are among the world's top coffee drinkers, a habit tied to their hygge culture and love of delicious pastries. The barista directed them to Juno the Bakery, run by a former Noma pastry chef known for exceptional cardamom buns. A single bite explained why the bakery has a hardcover book devoted to its craft. The group arrived before the queues formed, securing a taste of a pastry synonymous with Danish culinary tradition. Their rental bikes facilitated visits to the Little Mermaid, the Design Museum, Nyhavn, and Copenhagen Contemporary. A coffee and cake break at Noma, often ranked as the best restaurant in the world, was accessed via its adjoining cafe and food laboratories. These glasshouses are located within a beautiful canal-side garden. The Danish store Flying Tiger, known for affordable Scandinavian design, has expanded globally. Its founder, Lennart Lajboschitz, now focuses on combating loneliness through communal dining. Every night at 6pm, a communal dinner is served at his two venues in the city. The family grabbed seats at Absalon in the Vesterbro area, chatting with German students and a Colombian doctor over tomato soup. Similarly, the owners of Nordhus, their apartment rental in Nordhavn, set up long tables for shared meals. These spaces host an ongoing roster of cultural activities and community events. An early train the next morning followed the coast north for 40 minutes to Louisiana, one of the most scenically located art museums in the world. It offers views across the Øresund Strait to Sweden. The train continued past beaches and wooden jetties leading to Kronborg Castle, the setting for Shakespeare's Hamlet. A playful exhibit re-creates the weeklong parties the castle was known for in the 16th century. The last hop on the train deposited the group at Hornbæk, a beautiful beach town on the north coast of Zealand. They walked along a leafy lane before arriving at Hornbækhus, owned by Lennart Lajboschitz. Dinner was communal, featuring conversations about Ozempic accounting for 10 per cent of the Danish economy. Later, live music drew the group to a nearby beach bar, where Danish youth in white jeans ordered buckets of white wine.

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Journey to Malmö and Stockholm

An early morning swim prepared the family for the long train journey ahead. They passed through Copenhagen again before speeding across the 16km Øresund Bridge to Malmo. This bridge connects Denmark to Sweden, marking a significant transition in the Interrail route. From Malmo, the journey continued for a further five hours traversing Sweden's forests and farmlands. The destination was Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. This leg of the trip offered a stark contrast to the urban density of Copenhagen, showcasing the natural landscapes of Northern Europe. The family's passage through these varied terrains highlighted the diversity of the Scandinavian region. The train journey served as a buffer between the intense cultural exploration of Denmark and the upcoming Swedish experiences. This transit period allowed for reflection on the differences and similarities between the two nations. The narrative sets the stage for further exploration of Swedish culture, building on the foundations laid in Denmark.