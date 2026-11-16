The Football Expert Advisory Group has recommended that a goal be worth four points in next year's National League and All-Ireland championship, along with five technical rule changes, while shelving several other experimental rules.

The Football Expert Advisory Group (EAG), chaired by Kevin McStay, has recommended that a goal be worth four points in next year's intercounty competitions. The proposal will go before Central Council this weekend.

Six EAG Recommendations Proposed For Intercounty Football

It is the most significant of six EAG recommendations. Five technical changes are also proposed: allowing six subs instead of five, extending the 40 metre arc to the endline, aligning advancement frees for dissent and kickout infractions or breaches to the 13 metre line, denying a goal scoring opportunity where a fouled player does not have to be in possession, and requiring a player's foot to be on or behind the line for a sideline kick.

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McStay says the four point goal retained significant popularity throughout the trial.

"The four point goal retained significant popularity right throughout the process," he said. "It's very important to have great data and the data has been positive on this but if the public don't like it, it's going to be a very hard sell. The four point goal has been popular.

" The rule was trialled in the Higher Education Division One Ryan Cup. In the 2025 Ryan Cup, across 31 games there was an average of 3.6 goals per game. After 28 games in this year's competition, with the semi finals and final still to be played, there has been an average of 4.7 goals per game, an increase of about 30 per cent. McStay explained the rationale.

"Our big fear following the introduction of the two pointer was the devaluing of the goal," he said. "And so to retain the primacy of the goal, the most exciting moment in a game, we felt increasing it to four would achieve that. And certainly it will add to the end game scenarios. Even a six point lead with two minutes to go now is no guarantee because it could be reduced to two points with a goal.

The underlining principle was that the difficulty of a score should be reflected in the dividend. The more difficult it is to get something, the higher the reward should be.

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" Several other rules trialled in the Ryan Cup are to be put on ice. They include the limit on consecutive hand passes, prohibiting fisted points, the backcourt rule, and kickouts only having to travel beyond 13 metres. The rules will continue to be trialled in the remaining Ryan Cup games but the EAG needed to have recommendations drawn up before briefing the GAA Management Committee on Monday night.

Four Point Goal Trial To Continue In Next Season

Proposals will go before Central Council this weekend, with a view to the four point goal continuing on a trial basis in next year's National League and All-Ireland championship. If the recommendations are supported, provincial councils would be expected to also trial four point goals in their pre league competitions: the O'Byrne Cup, FBD League, McGrath Cup and McKenna Cup. If the four point goal trial goes ahead, a special congress next autumn would likely be required.

The five technical recommendations could be adopted by Central Council and put into rule but the four point goal would require a vote at congress to be introduced permanently. McStay and his fellow committee members felt they needed more evidence and robust testing to consider putting any of the other rules forward for further experimentation.

Given the nature of winter football, heavy pitches, and the different approaches of the college teams, with some having trained extensively with the new rules and others not, there were many variables to consider. There is a feeling they did not have enough data and that some of the rules were not battle hardened enough in competitive fare to be kept on the table at this juncture.

But McStay stresses that without the Higher Education Committee (HEC), none of this trial window would have been possible.

"The HEC and chairman Benny Hurl have been superb partners for us," McStay said. "If we didn't have the Ryan Cup, where do we collect the data? They've been excellent partners.

" The limit of three consecutive hand passes had a noticeable impact but the restriction led to some unintended consequences. "I use the analogy that we come up with a really excellent drug that cures a certain predicament but when we bring 100 patients to test it, the side effects are killing them," McStay said. "It's a bit like that. We know the limit on the hand passes has obviously reduced dramatically the ratio of hand passes in games.

And while we're delighted that we now know it does work, and we'd expect to see that trend continue if we tried it at a higher level, the problem is the side effects have been optically horrible. Referees and players are struggling to keep count. And if a player makes an error, sometimes it's compounded by the referee missing the error, letting it go to four or calling it up after two, which is very human and to be expected.

But then you also have these reset, clunky five metre footpasses and they're not pretty at all. So it hasn't really reduced the lateral play that we'd hoped for. And we said at the outset that the threshold was going to be savagely high for proposals to make it through. The only one that we could stand over in terms of proposing was the four point goal.

" As for the fisted point, McStay feels the four point goal could also tackle that issue. The idea of punching a ball over the bar has been characterised as something that lacks skill, but many would dispute that. Banning fisted points would force players into another process of recycling the ball.

Two Point Arc Revolutionises Approach Of County Teams

Meanwhile, the two point arc has revolutionised the approach of county teams. This then filters down to the club game where teams in the provincial championships are now, in late 2026, playing a sophisticated game well ahead of where county teams were in early 2025. With teams now carrying the threat of two point shooters, and six players restricted to staying in the other side of the pitch, it has become a game that favours attackers.

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The effect of having an accurate shooter out the field leaves teams having to push out, thereby leaving more space inside for the goal hunters. All of this has meant that championship scores have jumped from 34 points per game in 2024, to 46 a year later, and 48 in the season gone by. Goals have also increased from 2.1 to 2.8 per game in the championship from 2025 to 2026.

Before all that evidence was compiled, Kerry attacker Paul Geaney spoke at the Munster championship launch last April about the two pointer.

"I love it. It's unreal and I hope the goals don't suffer as a result of it down the line. I would have said as well from the start that they should have left the goals at four," Geaney said.

"You can see it already. Goal numbers are going down and two pointers are going up. You would be concerned that in a couple of years' time it's basketball where you only take two point shots. The stats guys are already telling all their teams, don't bother.

The probabilities just doesn't line up. So you have to reward it by bringing it maybe up to four. I love seeing the skill of long distance. At the moment it's okay, there's a nice balance.

Again it keeps games live until late, so there's that aspect as well. Seeing the outside of the boot from Ruaidhri Fallon or from Tom O'Sullivan or a loop shot from like David Clifford.

" Right now, goals are more on than they have been in many years. Does it make sense, then, that a brace of two pointers can not only wipe out a goal but top it? The effect of a goal still electrifies a game. Darragh Beirne's goal in the All-Ireland final put Mayo four points in front of Kerry.

But it also changed the entire feeling inside a stadium. As the two point shot becomes more embedded in the game, the concession of a goal will feel less and less insurmountable.

However, the sight of a goal is one of the most attractive skills in the game, a contest between goalkeeper and the attacker with the opportunity. The moment it starts to feel a little less than that, then you can expect to see the four point goal. For those that suffer from rule change fatigue in Gaelic football, they might be glad to learn that the recent experimentations appear to be fizzling out.

Gaelic Football Settle Without Further Significant Rule Changes

Others, such as a limit on consecutive hand passes, have had numerous trials at this stage and has never had anything but an uneasy reception. Change has been good for Gaelic football. But the majority of delegates will feel that there has to be a time given over to let the game settle and evolve without another rule change that would have significant consequences.

The two point arc, and there should be a rubber stamping exercise that this line continues to the end lines, has revolutionised the approach of county teams. Members of Central Council will be briefed early this week before their meeting at the weekend. While Gaelic football has had many tweaks and changes over the past two years, some of them in season, this feels a little bit too big to be waved through.

It will be the four point goal however that will travel through the hoops of administration. First, to the GAA Management Committee, and then Central Council. The hurling advisory group will not recommend any experimental rules for next year.