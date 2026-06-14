Inverness Airport Shuts Down Due to Ongoing Incident, Passengers Face Major Delays

Inverness Airport in Scotland was abruptly closed on June 14 due to an ongoing incident, with flights delayed until evening. Passengers advised to contact airlines.

Inverness Airport , the main aviation gateway to the Scottish Highlands , was abruptly closed on the afternoon of June 14 due to an ongoing incident, causing significant disruption to travelers.

The airport announced the closure via its official X account at approximately 1:51 PM, stating that it would remain shut until around 4 PM. The same message was echoed by Highlands & Islands Airports, the managing body. While the initial closure window was set for about two hours, the ripple effects are expected to last much longer, with multiple flights facing delays or cancellations throughout the day.

Passengers were strongly advised to contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date flight information and alternative arrangements. The incident that triggered the closure has not been officially disclosed, though such emergency shutdowns at regional airports like Inverness are typically driven by security threats, medical emergencies on the airfield, or technical issues with air traffic control systems.

Inverness Airport serves as a vital link for both tourists exploring the Highlands and business travelers, with regular services to major UK hubs like London Luton, Gatwick, and Manchester, as well as seasonal flights to European destinations. The sudden closure has left many passengers stranded or scrambling to rebook, as the airport's website showed a cascade of delays: all arrivals from 2 PM to 5:15 PM were listed as delayed, while departures faced similar setbacks until 5:55 PM.

The only flight appearing on time was the EasyJet service to Luton at 6:25 PM, offering a narrow window of relief for those booked on that route. Travelers are being urged to exercise patience and stay informed through official channels. The airport has not yet confirmed whether the incident involved a security breach, a medical emergency, or a technical fault, but local authorities are likely conducting a thorough investigation to ensure safety before reopening.

This event underscores the fragility of air travel, where even a short closure can cause hours of disruption. For passengers with onward connections, the delays could have cascading effects across the UK and beyond. Those at the airport are advised to follow staff instructions and avoid congregating in terminals.

Meanwhile, airlines are working to rebook affected passengers, but availability may be limited given the peak summer travel season. The situation remains fluid, and further updates are expected from Inverness Airport and Highlands & Islands Airports as the afternoon progresses





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Inverness Airport Airport Closure Ongoing Incident Flight Delays Scottish Highlands

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