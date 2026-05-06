Investigation into the Death of Lady Joan Branson Following Medical Complications

An in-depth look at the inquest into the passing of Joan Branson, exploring the medical cause of death and her enduring legacy with Sir Richard Branson.

The global community is reflecting on the passing of Lady Joan Sarah Drummond Branson, who died at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of grace and philanthropy.

Her death occurred on November 24 last year at the London Bridge Hospital, following a series of unfortunate medical events. The tragedy was precipitated by a back injury that Joan sustained during a fall two weeks prior to her passing. This injury led to severe complications, specifically the development of a blood clot, which ultimately proved fatal. During a pre-inquest review hearing at the Inner West London Coroners Court, the family's perspective was brought to light.

Holly Branson, the daughter of Sir Richard and Joan, stated clearly that the family is not seeking to cast blame on any individuals or medical institutions. Instead, their primary motivation is to uncover any lessons that can be learned from the circumstances to help other families avoid similar heartbreak.

Senior Coroner Professor Fiona Wilcox informed the court that the forthcoming inquest will specifically examine the medical protocols in place, including whether Lady Branson should have been administered blood thinners or if she was wearing Thrombo-Embolus Deterrent stockings, known as TED stockings, which are designed to prevent clots in patients with limited mobility. The medical investigation is particularly focused on Joan's long-term struggle with vascular health.

Her history of blood clots extends back to at least 2010, marking her as a high-risk patient. A particularly harrowing episode occurred in 2018, as recounted by Sir Richard, when Joan woke up to find one of her legs swollen to three times its normal size. Medical professionals at the time described it as one of the most severe cases of clotting they had ever encountered, with clots stretching from her ankle up to her groin.

The danger of a pulmonary embolism was extreme, as there was a constant risk of clot fragments breaking away and traveling to her lungs. To combat this, doctors utilized Warfarin and performed a specialized surgical procedure to insert a tiny umbrella-like filter into her leg. This device was intended to catch any stray clots before they could reach the lungs, a life-saving intervention that granted Joan and her family several more precious years together.

The upcoming inquest in September will feature an expert haematologist who will provide a detailed report on whether the administration of the anti-coagulant Heparin could have altered the outcome of her final illness. Beyond the medical details, the passing of Joan Branson marks the end of a legendary fifty-year partnership. Sir Richard Branson shared a deeply emotional tribute on social media and the Virgin website, describing Joan as his rock, his guiding light, and his best friend.

In a poignant coincidence, Sir Richard was admitted to the same hospital as his wife at the time of her death, as he was recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during a bicycle accident in India. He recalled their final moments together, noting that they had shared a lovely lunch and that Joan had been in positive spirits, flashing the radiant smile that he had first fallen in love with half a century ago.

Their love story began in 1976 in the vibrant atmosphere of Swinging London. Richard, then a budding tycoon, met Joan Templeman at an antiques shop called Dodo in Notting Hill. He spent months courting her with lavish gifts and spontaneous trips, eventually winning her heart. Their life together was not without profound sorrow, most notably the loss of their first child, Clare Sarah, who was still-born in 1979.

This tragedy led Joan to dedicate much of her later life to supporting charities for premature births. Together, they raised their children, Holly and Sam, and enjoyed the joy of four grandchildren, cementing a family bond that Sir Richard continues to cherish in the wake of his immense loss





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