Investment in Weston Airport and Fire Losses

The accounts filed by airport operator, Weston Aviation Academy Ltd show that the exceptional cost from the fire contributed to a €6.83 million loss for the year. The company continued to invest in the airport last year as the value of land and airfields, terminal building complex and other assets increased by €4.2 million.

The accounts show that last year, the owners ploughed a further €7.48 million into Weston Airport last year. The exceptional cost from the fire contributed to a €6.83 million loss for the year.

The post-tax losses of €6.8 million losses in the 12 months to the end of June last followed a post-tax loss of €3.57 million in the prior 12 months. The company continued to invest in the airport last year as the value of land and airfields, terminal building complex and other assets increased by €4.2 million. The spend on airport facilities followed the company securing planning permission for an upgrade in terminal facilities at the airport in 2023.

In July of last year, An Coimiúsin Pleanála granted planning permission to plans for a new helicopter search and rescue (SAR) hangar at Weston Airport. The SAR base at Weston Airport is the home for Coastguard’s 116 helicopter and it commenced operations there in July 2025





IrishTimesBiz / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weston Airport Investment Fire Losses Directors Employees Terminal Facilities Helicopter SAR Hangar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UPS Cargo Flight Lands Safely at Dublin Airport After Emergency Landing Due to Landing Gear IssueUnited Parcel Service (UPS) flight 207/5X207 made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport on Wednesday evening due to a landing gear issue. All flights were temporarily diverted to the south runway, and emergency services were called to assist.

Read more »

Industry says tax incentives 'critical' to drive participation in forthcoming Government investment schemeTánaiste Simon Harris expressed his deep concern over revelations that child abuse material was increasingly being hidden behind paywalls and emphasized the need for tax incentives to drive participation in the forthcoming Government investment scheme.

Read more »

Airline boss warns of rising jet fuel prices, warns against airport expansion plan, and moreThe news text discusses the airline boss's concerns about rising jet fuel prices, Ryanair's fuel sourcing strategy, and their stance on airport expansion plans. It also mentions the New York prosecutors' decision to allow self-report fraud, the airline boss's return to London, and Beijing's decision to serve Trump-friendly fare.

Read more »

Finland says Helsinki drone threat has ended as airport reopensTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »