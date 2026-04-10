Investor Loses €411,810 CGT Battle After Property Sale Dispute

The Tax Appeals Commission sided with Revenue, upholding a CGT bill of over €400,000 against an investor. The dispute stemmed from the 2018 sale of a property and centered around the investor's claims of capital losses, which were not substantiated with sufficient evidence.

A property investor has been unsuccessful in her appeal against a significant capital gains tax (CGT) bill, losing a case with the Revenue Commissioners related to the sale of a property for €2.5 million. The Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) ruled in favor of the Revenue, dismissing the woman’s appeal against a May 2021 assessment for CGT amounting to €415,651. This tax liability stemmed from the sale of a house in 2018.

The specifics of the case, including the identity of the investor, are kept private as per the standard practice of the commission. The investor had acquired the property in 2001 for €1.03 million. Upon the 2018 sale, the revenue calculated a gain of approximately €1.24 million, resulting in the CGT assessment. This calculation considered expenses incurred by the investor, which totalled €105,325. This sum included €93,135 in stamp duty and €12,190 in legal costs associated with the property transaction.\The core of the dispute revolved around the investor’s claims regarding capital losses. The investor, through a tax agent, argued that the CGT liability should be zero, citing alleged losses of €2 million on an investment in the UK and another €240,000 from a property sale in Padstow, England. However, the TAC did not accept these claims. The presiding officer, O'Driscoll, highlighted that the investor had not provided any evidence supporting any claims for capital losses made since 2015. Consequently, the commission was unable to consider any potential offset from these alleged losses when calculating the CGT owed on the 2018 property sale. The investor's initial tax return for 2018 did not provide any details concerning the property disposal or previously incurred capital losses that could have been used to mitigate the tax liability. Revenue confirmed that the CGT bill was issued after a comprehensive investigation and audit, during which the investor did not bring up the claimed losses associated with the UK investment or the Padstow property. The tax agent had also requested that the commission's determination be referred to the High Court for review, a standard legal process where the commission must state and sign a case for opinion.\Furthermore, the investor was also contesting a €41,565 surcharge levied by Revenue for the late submission of the tax return. O'Driscoll stated the commission did not have jurisdiction to adjudicate this aspect of the case. The case illustrates the importance of proper documentation and timely reporting when dealing with capital gains and potential losses. The Revenue Commissioners’ position highlights the necessity for taxpayers to furnish necessary information and supporting evidence promptly, during the assessment process. This includes disclosing relevant details regarding property disposals and any previous capital losses, which can significantly affect the amount of CGT payable. This case also serves as a reminder to ensure all financial records are properly maintained and readily available when dealing with tax obligations, thus facilitating a more accurate and favorable outcome. The outcome is a warning to other investors to make sure their paperwork is in order or face similar consequences





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Capital Gains Tax (CGT) Tax Appeals Commission (TAC) Revenue Commissioners Property Investment Tax Dispute

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