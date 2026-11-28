Ipswich Town fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, extending Villa's winless run to seven matches after a spirited second-half performance at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town and Aston Villa shared the spoils in a compelling Premier League encounter at Portman Road, ending in a 2-2 draw on Sunday. The result extends Aston Villa's winless streak to seven matches, marking a difficult period for Unai Emery's squad despite their early dominance. Ipswich Town, currently sitting 15th in the table, managed to salvage a point that keeps them just three places above the relegation zone.

Villa's Early Dominance and Early Goals

Aston Villa controlled the opening period, taking a 2-0 lead through goals from Alysson and Joao Gomes. The visitors started aggressively, with Boubacar Kamara receiving a yellow card just 22 seconds into the match for a foul on Sasa Lukic. Alysson also joined the booked list in the ninth minute, but the discipline issues did not stop Villa from clicking into gear shortly after.

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The breakthrough came in the 16th minute when John McGinn played a precise through ball to Johan Manzambi. Manzambi's inch-perfect delivery allowed Alysson to sprint past Ipswich captain Dara O'Shea and slot the ball into the bottom corner, giving Villa a well-deserved 1-0 advantage. The Brazil attacker celebrated with a smile after the goal, signaling his team's intent to control the fixture.

Ipswich Fightback and Villa's Defensive Lapses

Despite going behind, Ipswich quickly found themselves level thanks to a defensive error. Just 121 seconds after Villa's opener, Kamara's clearance from a Julio Enciso corner hit Alysson and ricocheted directly to Emersonn. The Ipswich forward controlled the ball and fired a smart close-range finish into the net, providing a crucial lifeline for the home side.

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However, Villa restored their two-goal lead with 27 minutes played. After failing to clear John McGinn's corner, the ball fell to Joao Gomes, who hooked in a powerful volley. Pau Torres had a chance to extend the lead to 3-1 moments later, but Ipswich goalkeeper Walton made a point-blank save. Emersonn then saw his shot deflected onto the post by Victor Lindelof, but the first half ended with Aston Villa firmly in control.

Second Half Drama and Equalizer

Ipswich emerged from the halftime break with renewed energy, responding to the boos from the Portman Road crowd. The hosts pulled one back in the 56th minute when Leif Davis headed in a cross from Julio Enciso. Davis stooped low to produce a brilliant header past Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki at the near post, leveling the scores and shifting the momentum of the game.

Emersonn missed a chance to restore Ipswich's lead immediately after, failing to control a pass from Enciso that should have allowed Town to go ahead. The home side continued to press, looking increasingly likely to find a winner as the match progressed. Their pressure was tested when Walton produced an outstanding save to deny McGinn's curling effort, sending the ball around the post.

Final Minutes and League Implications

Aston Villa had opportunities to snatch a late victory, with Johan Manzambi lashing a shot across the face of the goal that Juan Bernat could not finish at the back post. Ipswich substitute Zian Flemming also saw a shot blocked, while Enciso forced Suzuki into action one last time. The match finished level, leaving Villa in 11th place and Ipswich three points above the relegation zone.