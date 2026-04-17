Iran Declares Strait of Hormuz Open Amid Ceasefire, But Uncertainty Looms

Following a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open, sparking hopes of easing the global fuel crisis. However, practical challenges, potential restrictions, and ongoing negotiations cast doubt on a swift return to pre-war shipping conditions.

A fragile 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has ignited hopes for the resumption of normal shipping activities through the vital Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global fuel supplies. The closure of this waterway due to pre-war tensions had significantly disrupted the international energy market, driving up prices for oil, gas, and other essential commodities and threatening global political stability.

Iran, through a social media post by its Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, declared the Strait "completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire," signaling a potential de-escalation. However, the declaration was met with caution, as the practicalities of reopening the passage to pre-war conditions remain uncertain. Despite Iran's assertion that the passage is "completely open and ready for business," the US maintained that its naval blockade on Iranian ships would continue until ongoing negotiations with Iran concluded. Adding to the complexity, remarks from former US President Donald Trump indicated a potential collaboration with Iran to clear "all sea mines" from the strait. This process is anticipated to be slow and laborious, and the extent of mining remains unclear. The mere possibility of mines acts as a significant deterrent for shipping companies, likely leading to increased insurance costs. In normal circumstances, the Strait of Hormuz facilitates the transit of approximately 20 percent of the world's oil supplies. However, this flow had dwindled to a mere trickle as Iran strategically controlled ship passage, exacerbating the global energy crisis. This situation prompted an urgent meeting in Paris, where leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany convened to coordinate an international coalition aimed at restoring pre-conflict transit terms. The conference, involving 49 countries including China, India, Turkey, and Gulf nations, emphasized a collective demand for a "return to the status quo" and opposition to any restrictions, including privatization or toll systems, within the Strait. France and the UK are spearheading efforts to assemble an international coalition focused on ensuring maritime security in the Strait. These efforts include demining operations and the provision of security escorts for vessels. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended an invitation to "all nations interested in freedom of navigation" to participate, announcing that a military planning meeting would soon be held in London to finalize logistical arrangements. Notably, the United States did not participate in the Paris conference, which France characterized as an initiative of "non-belligerents." Germany, however, advocated for Washington's inclusion, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterating the desirability of US participation and calling for United Nations legal authorization for the mission. The immediate aftermath of the initial announcements saw a positive reaction in financial markets, with stock markets rising and global oil prices experiencing a sharp decline. In Southern Lebanon, some residents who had evacuated due to recent fighting began returning to their homes, even as Israeli authorities advised caution regarding areas south of the Litani River. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the ceasefire as a precursor to negotiations, contingent on Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the return of detainees. He characterized direct talks with Israel as "sensitive and pivotal" and assured that the Lebanese army would ensure the absence of armed groups in the south post-withdrawal. Meanwhile, the Hizbullah parliamentary bloc criticized the Lebanese government's engagement in direct talks with Israel, deeming it a perilous step, and insisted that the ceasefire must encompass a complete cessation of Israeli hostilities





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Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Global Fuel Crisis Maritime Security International Relations

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