Iran: Husband Who Decapitated Wife Gets Lenient Sentence After Parents Pardon Him

A 17-year-old mother was murdered in an honor killing by her husband, who decapitated her and paraded through the streets. He received only 7.5 years after her parents forgave him, avoiding the death penalty.

Mona Heydari was only 17 years old when she was brutally murdered by her husband Sajjad Heydari in an honour killing in Ahvaz, Iran . The young mother had been forced into marriage with her cousin at the age of 12 and gave birth to a son when she was just 14.

After enduring years of domestic abuse, she fled to Turkey with another man, but her father Javid allegedly enlisted Interpol to find her and brought her back to her husband. Upon her return, Sajjad, along with his brother Heydar, dragged her from a vehicle outside her family home, decapitated her, and paraded through the streets carrying her severed head. Disturbing footage showed the husband grinning while holding the head and a knife.

Despite the horrific nature of the crime, Sajjad Heydari was sentenced to only seven and a half years in prison for murder plus eight months for assault. His brother received 45 months for complicity. The lenient sentence was possible because Mona's parents chose not to invoke Iran's Islamic law of retribution, which allows victims' families to demand the death penalty. Instead, they pardoned the killer.

The court heard testimony from Mona's father, who defended the marriage and the abuse, claiming that fights between husband and wife are completely normal. He stated that he believed the husband provided the best life for his daughter and that she was not forced into marriage. He admitted she may have been too young but said they obtained a certificate confirming she was physically mature enough.

The father's statements highlight the deep-seated cultural acceptance of child marriage and domestic violence in parts of Iranian society. The husband's motive was honor; he felt humiliated by his wife's attempt to flee with another man. After the murder, the brother disposed of the body wrapped in a blanket while the husband displayed the head publicly. The state-run news site Rokna was reportedly shut down for publishing the story and footage at the time, indicating an attempt to suppress coverage.

This case is not an isolated incident. According to the Women's Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, honor killings occur frequently in Iran, with almost weekly reports. The clerical regime's failure to criminalize these murders has led to a catastrophic rise in such violence. Child marriage remains legal in Iran, with girls as young as 13 can be married with parental consent.

The lenient sentence in this case sends a message that violence against women is tolerated. Activists and human rights organizations have condemned the verdict and called for stronger protections for women and girls. The lack of accountability for perpetrators perpetuates a cycle of abuse and impunity. Mona's tragic story underscores the urgent need for legal reforms to end child marriage and honor killings, and to ensure justice for victims





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