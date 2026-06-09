Iran's Football Federation Accuses US of Obstructing World Cup Supporters

Iran's football federation has accused the United States of obstructing the attendance of Iranian supporters at the 2026 World Cup group stage matches. The US has presented a number of bureaucratic hurdles for Iran, including refusing to issue visas for some of its support staff.

Iran 's football federation accused the United States of obstructing the attendance of Iran ian supporters at the 2026 World Cup group stage matches. The federation said the US has presented a number of bureaucratic hurdles for Iran , including refusing to issue visas for some of its support staff.

The Iranian football body stated that Fifa regulations dictate that it should be allocated 8% of tickets for each match, which are given to participating federations for distribution to their supporters through official channels. However, the allocation granted to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the federation is unable to provide even a single ticket to supporters of the national team.

The complaint is the latest dispute regarding Iran's participation in the World Cup, following visa issues that Tehran says have prevented some 15 administrative and management staff in its delegation from entering the United States. Iran's football federation also called on Fifa and tournament organisers to uphold the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations, to provide the necessary conditions for Iranian supporters.

The Iranian national team is set to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, before facing Belgium in the same city on 21 June and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June





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