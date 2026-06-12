Iran's Missile Cities: A Test of Deterrence and Resilience

The war between the US and Israel and Iran has highlighted the resilience of Iran's underground 'missile cities', which have proven to be a significant question in the aftermath of the conflict. Despite the damage done to the facilities, Iranian officials believe that the missile force can be suppressed, but not destroyed. The war has reinforced the leadership's belief in the importance of military power as a deterrent, rather than diplomacy, and has emboldened Iran to threaten shipping and energy infrastructure across the Gulf. In recent exchanges of fire with Israel and the US, Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched multiple ballistic missile barrages, and accounts from residents suggest that Iran has protected a significant portion of its arsenal and capability.

The resilience of Iran 's underground ' missile cities ' has emerged as a significant question in the aftermath of the US-Israeli bombardment earlier this year. Despite the damage done to the facilities, Iran ian officials and some outside analysts believe that the war has proven that the Islamic republic's missile force can be suppressed, but not destroyed.

Much of Tehran's arsenal is ready again for the next confrontation. The war has reinforced the leadership's belief in the importance of military power as a deterrent, rather than diplomacy, and has emboldened Iran to threaten shipping and energy infrastructure across the Gulf. In recent exchanges of fire with Israel and the US, Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched multiple ballistic missile barrages.

The Yazd missile complex, which extended roughly 500m into the surrounding granite mountains, remained operational throughout the conflict, and bombarding entrances to the missile cities were quickly reopened. Iran has also restored access to many of its missile sites, launchers, and underground facilities, including positions along the Strait of Hormuz.

Accounts from residents suggest that Iran has protected a significant portion of its arsenal and capability, with missile fire rates falling from high levels to a few dozen a day during the most intense phase of the conflict. Iran has repeatedly shown its ability to respond swiftly to US and Israeli strikes, particularly using its short-range arsenal to hit energy facilities and other infrastructure in Gulf states





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Missile Cities Deterrence Resilience Military Power Diplomatic Strategy Threats To Shipping And Energy Infrastructure Exchanges Of Fire With Israel And The US Short-Range Arsenal Granite Mountains Bombardment Entrances To The Missile Cities Reopened Access To Many Of Its Missile Sites Launchers Underground Facilities Positions Along The Strait Of Hormuz Accounts From Residents Missile Fire Rates High Levels Few Dozen A Day Broad Timeline Later Rounds Of Conflict Shovels Digging Like-For-Like Attacks Energy Facilities Infrastructure In Gulf States

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

European shares steady as investors weigh US-Iran flare-upIseq edges down with Ryanair also falling

Read more »

Fifa chief addresses Iran, ticket prices, visa problems in Mexico CityFifa president Gianni Infantino addressed Iran's participation in the World Cup, ticket prices, and visa issues at an event in Mexico City.

Read more »

Oil Price Rises Amid Tensions Between US and Iran Over Strait of HormuzThe international oil benchmark, Brent crude, rises 1.7% as traders worry about a potential return to wider conflict between the US and Iran, following the US launching additional self-defence strikes against Iranian military targets and Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.

Read more »

Oil climbs as fresh US strikes on Iran threaten fragile truceTrump accuses Tehran of dragging out talks on an interim peace deal

Read more »