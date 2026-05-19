Iran's Potential Attacks on Gulf Neighbours and Tightening Grip on Maritime Trade

The US has initiated an extended ceasefire in response to Iran's threat to renew its attacks on Gulf neighbours Egypt, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. With Iran retaining some 70% of its mobile missile launchers, pre-war short- and medium-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, as well as securing 90% of its underground missile storage and launch facilities, the potential for renewed attacks is significant. Tehran's Yemeni Houthi allies could also blockade the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which carries 10% of global trade, causing further supply problems.

Supporters of the Iran -backed Houthi movement hold weapons and copies of the Koran as they rally in solidarity with Lebanon in Sanaa, Yemen. The US has initiated an extended ceasefire and some fear a new round of fighting if the US decides to do so again.

Iran could target its Gulf neighbours and tighten its grip on maritime trade, with the potential to resume attacks on the energy infrastructure of Gulf Arab nations. Iran retains some 70% of its mobile missile launchers and 70% of its pre-war short- and medium-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Iran also has secured access to 90% of its underground missile storage and launch facilities, which are partially or fully operational.

Tehran's Yemeni Houthi allies could block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow waterway that carries 10% of global trade. The current blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas supply, has already placed huge pressure on global markets. The US is seeking an exit from the war with Iran launched with Israel, and Washington has put forward five unacceptable proposals.

Iran demands a ceasefire on all fronts; an end to the war and other regional conflicts; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and freedom of navigation; war reparations to be paid by Washington; the lifting of all sanctions; and the unfreezing of Iranian assets in the US. Iran is ready to renounce nuclear weaponry in return for a pause in uranium enrichment.

The ongoing conflicts and potential blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could force the US to directly enter the war on two maritime fronts rather than one





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Gulf Neighbours Maritime Trade Houthi Movement Bab El-Mandeb Strait War On Two Maritime Fronts Smaller US Military Presence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parrott emerges as Ireland doubt as star suffers blow in potential AZ swansongThe Ireland striker could be on the move this summer with Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga clubs all monitoring the Dubliner.

Read more »

The person looking to buy my house wants a €75,000 discount. What should I do?Property Clinic: Potential buyer has surveyor’s report saying my property requires remedial work

Read more »

Escaped tiger attacks keeper before being shot dead by policeThe tiger, believed to belong to well-known trainer Carmen Zander, injured a 72-year-old man and escaped its enclosure

Read more »

Investigation of deadly attack on Islamic Centre in San Diego as potential hate crimeNews article about the investigation into the fatal attack on the Islamic Centre in San Diego, which is being considered a hate crime.

Read more »