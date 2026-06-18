Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks Trump as U.S. Agrees to Heavily Favorable Peace Deal with Tehran

A new peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, signed by President Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian, ends a three-month war and lifts the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The deal grants Iran major concessions, including unrestricted oil sales and $300 billion for reconstruction, while providing only a two-month window for future nuclear talks. Iran's Supreme Leader has taunted Trump over the agreement, which has been condemned by U.S. and Israeli critics as a catastrophic act of appeasement that strengthens Iran and isolates Israel.

Iran 's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has mocked former U.S. President Donald Trump 's "desperate" efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, following the signing of a peace agreement that is widely seen as heavily favoring Tehran.

The interim deal, signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, effectively ends the three-month conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. A key provision mandates the immediate lifting of the U.S. naval blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

In a statement, Khamenei highlighted that the memorandum of understanding was reached after extensive efforts by Iranian officials, and he noted that while he initially held a different view on negotiating with Trump, he was persuaded by President Pezeshkian's assurance that Iran would not submit to any "excessive demands" from the United States. The Supreme Leader concluded by calling on the Iranian nation to await the fulfillment of the agreed conditions. The agreement grants Iran significant concessions.

It allows the nation to immediately resume unrestricted oil exports and will see at least $300 billion in funds released for post-war reconstruction. All American and United Nations sanctions on Tehran are also slated for lifting. In return, the deal opens a two-month window for nuclear negotiations but extracts no immediate concessions from Iran regarding its nuclear program, missile capabilities, or regional proxy forces.

U.S. Central Command confirmed that its naval forces, which include more than a dozen vessels and two aircraft carriers, will remain in the region to monitor compliance but will cease the blockade. Vice President JD Vance defended the deal against domestic criticism, calling it "excellent" for the American people and urging critics to "have a little bit of faith" in the president. He emphasized the administration's duty to clarify the agreement's benefits to the public.

The deal has drawn sharp condemnation from various quarters. Former Vice President Mike Pence denounced it as "much bigger than a mistake" and a form of "appeasement.

" Israeli analysts have been particularly scathing. Danny Citrinowicz of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies called the agreement a strategic "catastrophe," arguing that a U.S.-Israeli campaign aimed at weakening or toppling the Iranian regime has instead resulted in Washington granting legitimacy and strength to Tehran. He noted that the deal fails to address any of Israel's core security demands, including curbs on Iran's missile program and proxies or a pathway to dismantling its nuclear facilities.

Furthermore, the ceasefire framework, imposed at Iran's insistence, has constrained Israel's military operations in Lebanon. The outcome underscores a shift in regional dynamics and raises questions about the future of U.S.-Israel relations under the Trump administration, with an Iranian official declaring that "Israel has been isolated" and "Iran got what it wanted.





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