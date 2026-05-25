Iran says will participate in World Cup despite US visa restrictions

Iran's sports minister confirms that qualification for World Cup unchanged despite ongoing Middle East war, visa hurdles

Iran's sports minister confirms that qualification for World Cup unchanged despite ongoing Middle East warIRAN'S participation at the global spectacle has been in question for months because it is being co-hosted by the US, which along with Israel began bombing Iran on 28 February, sparking a wider regional war.

The Fifa president promised us that all our players would receive visas. There is no reason why our players should not receive visas, said minister Ahmad Donyamali quoted by local news agency ISNA. Iran’s participation at the global spectacle has been in question for months because it is being co-hosted by the US, which along with Israel began bombing Iran on 28 February, sparking a wider regional war.

, will now be based in Tijuana on the Mexican border with the United States during the tournament, according to the Islamic republic’s football federation. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday said the country will allow Iran to be based there to avoid US visa restrictions. Sports minister Donyamali said the World Cup hosts had an obligation to provide visas to all participating countries, including for players and backroom staff.

In Mexico, the Iranian national team is expected to obtain multiple-entry visas issued by the United States, he said. At the global football body’s congress in Vancouver last month, president Gianni Infantino said Iran would play their World Cup games in the US as scheduled. , Team are currently preparing in Antalya, southern Turkey, and some of the squad went to the US embassy in Ankara on Thursday to submit visa applications for the World Cup.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, kicks off on 11 June. Iran have been drawn in Group G and will play their first two matches in Los Angeles. They open their campaign against New Zealand on 15 June and will then face Belgium on 21 June before rounding off their group games against Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.





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