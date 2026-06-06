Iran targets US bases in Gulf after US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island

Iran has responded to the US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island by targeting US bases in the region, following a series of back-and-forth attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war and harmed efforts to reach a deal to extend the truce.

Iran says it targeted 'enemy bases' in Gulf following US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island Vessels sail in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the strait early on Saturday. Air raid sirens rang out on Saturday in Bahrain and people were told to move to a safe location and await further instructions. Kuwait’s military said it was intercepting drones and missiles launched at the country.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it was targeting the Ali al-Salem airbase in Bahrain, where the US navy’s fifth fleet is located, according to Iranian media.military said it had shot down four Iranian drones launched toward the strait of Hormuz and struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in response. Iran followed hours later, saying it had targeted US bases in the region, with Kuwait and Bahrain both issuing air raid alerts. Rural Iowa is facing ‘farmageddon’





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Iran US Gulf Strikes Targets US Bases Airbase Air Raid Alerts Drone Missile Hostile Intercepted Knock-On Effects Food Prices Global Economy Fragile Ceasefire War Negotiators Deal Nuclear Programme Capability Missile Stockpile Drone Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile Intercepted Hostile

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