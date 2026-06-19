Iran to File FIFA Complaint Over World Cup Travel Restrictions

The Iranian Football Federation says it will lodge a formal complaint with FIFA after its request to travel to Los Angeles two days before a match was denied, calling the restrictions disruptive to preparations.

The Iran ian Football Federation announced it will file a formal complaint with FIFA over alleged travel restrictions imposed on its national team during the World Cup in North America.

The federation stated that its request to fly from its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to Los Angeles two days before the match against Belgium was denied. A spokesperson for the federation emphasized that, despite submitting its preparation schedule well in advance, the team faced repeated obstacles from organizers that disrupted technical plans.

The request aimed to allow players adequate time to adapt to local conditions, conduct a final training session, and complete preparations ahead of the Sunday match scheduled for noon local time. The federation expressed frustration that its technical rationale was ignored and vowed to lodge an official grievance through proper channels. Iran also objected to being required to depart Los Angeles immediately after their opening 2-2 draw with New Zealand. In response, the U.S. administration pushed back against Iran's claims.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, clarified that Iran was informed beforehand they would only be permitted to enter the United States on the day before a match and must leave on the evening of that match. He stated this policy would apply consistently, including for Iran's final group stage game against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

This exchange highlights growing tensions between Iranian officials and World Cup organizers over what Tehran views as politically motivated barriers. Iran's travel difficulties are part of a broader pattern of challenges leading up to the tournament. Due to the war in the Middle East, the team abruptly changed its training base from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana shortly before the competition began.

Furthermore, Iran reports that up to fifteen team officials have been denied visas to enter the United States, compounding logistical and administrative hurdles. These visa denials and movement restrictions have raised concerns within the Iranian federation about fair treatment and the politicization of the event. The dispute underscores the complex intersection of sports and international relations, especially for nations with strained diplomatic ties to the host country.

As the tournament progresses, the situation may draw further scrutiny from FIFA and other stakeholders regarding the neutrality of operational decisions affecting participating teams





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