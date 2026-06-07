Iran Warns Israeli Strike on Beirut Would Breach US-Iran Ceasefire Amid Escalating Lebanon Conflict

Iran threatens retaliation after an Israeli air strike on Beirut's suburbs, part of a wider conflict with Hezbollah that complicates US-Iran ceasefire negotiations and causes civilian casualties.

Tehran issued a stern warning last week, stating that any Israel i attack on Beirut would constitute a violation of the US- Iran ceasefire agreement and would trigger an Iran ian response against Israel .

This threat came in the context of escalating hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border, primarily involving Hezbollah. On Sunday, an Israeli air strike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold. The strike hit two apartment buildings, resulting in at least two fatalities and eleven injuries, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The attack prompted Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament's foreign policy and national security committee, to post on X: "We will give a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on the suburbs ... Watch the sky of the occupied territories tonight.

" This rhetoric underscores Iran's commitment to defend its regional allies. Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf had also warned on X that Israel only understands "the language of power," citing the naval blockade and agreement violations concerning Lebanon. The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed the strike, describing the targeted sites as "terrorist headquarters" and stating it was a response to Hezbollah's fire into Israeli territory.

While Israel intercepted Hezbollah rocket fire on Sunday morning, the group did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks that prompted the Beirut strike. The bombardment sent plumes of smoke into the sky, showered surrounding streets with rubble, and caused a wave of panic as residents fled the suburbs fearing further attacks. This strike on Beirut occurred just days after Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire proposal that had been agreed upon by the Lebanese government and Israel.

Reports indicate that Washington had previously urged Israel to avoid striking Beirut, though Israeli media claimed the US was informed prior to the Sunday operation. The current conflict in Lebanon began on March 2nd when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel, retaliation for the killing of Iran's top commander, which led to an Israeli ground incursion.

The overall toll has been significant: Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,613 people in Lebanon, while Hezbollah actions have resulted in at least 30 Israeli soldier deaths in Lebanon and three civilian casualties on the Israeli side. The Lebanon front has complicated US-Iran negotiations for a broader ceasefire, as Tehran insists on including Lebanon in any deal.

On Sunday, the US President told NBC News he was not demanding Lebanon's inclusion, saying, "I think they'd like to see it, but I'm not demanding," and adding, "We're very close to a deal, or I'm going to blow the hell out of them.

" Prior to the Beirut strike, Israel issued an evacuation order for most of Tyre, a major southern city already hosting displaced persons. Smoke was later seen rising from Tyre following an Israeli air strike there. Across southern Lebanon, Israel conducted numerous air strikes. In response, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket and artillery attacks against Israeli troops near Nabatieh.

Heavy fighting has centered around Zawtar al-Sharqiya after Israeli forces captured Beaufort Castle on the route to Nabatieh, a city Israel has been encircling. On Saturday, the Israeli military killed two Lebanese army soldiers and a captain when they struck their vehicle-a concerning incident since the Lebanese army is neutral in the Hezbollah-Israel conflict.

While the Lebanese and Israeli governments are holding direct ceasefire talks in Washington, Hezbollah refuses to participate and has declared it will not accept any deal that does not mandate an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and a complete end to strikes across the country, not merely limited to Beirut. These developments highlight the fragile and complex nature of the conflict, with regional and international implications





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