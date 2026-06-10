Iranian Missile Strikes and Escalation in Gulf Tensions

The news text discusses the Iranian missile strikes on targets in the Gulf in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz. It also mentions the escalation in violence and the deepening doubts about the prospects for a deal to end the Middle East war.

A man stands near the remains of an Iranian missile in a field in Najha, Syria. Iranian media reported that the military had targeted 21 other targets in the Gulf on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes around the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation in violence deepens doubts about the prospects for a deal to end the war that started on February 28th with joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran. Tehran responded by firing on Gulf neighbors that host US bases and all but choked off the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for oil and gas. The latest US strikes lasted about four hours before the US Central Command said they had ended.

A US official said almost 20 Iranian targets had been struck. Iran’s state media reported that Qeshm island and the port city of Sirik in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked. Sounds of explosions were heard in nearby Bandar Abbas, and later in the vicinity of Jask, near the entrance to the strait, Iranian media reported, citing local sources and residents. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted four sites at the US al-Azraq base in Jordan using long-range missiles.

They said the targets included F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control centre. The escalation in violence has deepened doubts about the prospects for a deal to end the war that started on February 28th with joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran. Oil prices climbed about 1 per cent in early Asian trade on Wednesday following the escalation in hostilities.

A US Apache helicopter was brought down by a one-way Iranian attack drone, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Two US pilots involved in the helicopter incident were uninjured, Trump said. Iran’s state media cited a military source as saying that no offensive air military operations had been conducted in the Strait of Hormuz in the previous 24 hours.

The US military rescued the two crew after the helicopter went down in waters near Oman’s coast while on patrol at about 3am on Tuesday





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iranian Missile Strikes Gulf Tensions Middle East War Strait Of Hormuz Apache Helicopter Incident Oil Prices US-Iran Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines with tsunami warnings issuedPeople told to prepare for waves of up to three metres in parts of the Philippines, with smaller waves possible in Indonesia and Malaysia

Read more »

US and Israel at Odds Over Iran Conflict as Trump's Patience with Netanyahu Runs OutUS President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants an end to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Despite expectations of a phone call between the two leaders, Trump has reportedly told Netanyahu that he will not retaliate against Iran's strikes, and that he will call the shots in negotiations with Iran.

Read more »

Israel and Iran end latest outbreak of fightingUS president Donald Trump intervenes after both sides exchange strikes

Read more »

US Military Strikes Iranian Targets Amid Escalating TensionsThe US military has struck Iranian targets in response to the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter, causing oil prices to climb as market data shows a large draw in US crude stocks.

Read more »