Liverpool is in advanced talks with Andoni Iraola to become their next manager, seeking an aggressive, front-footed style. The club wants to hire before the World Cup. Meanwhile, James Milner retires as the Premier League's appearance record holder.

Liverpool Football Club is moving swiftly to fill the vacant managerial position following the departure of Arne Slot . Andoni Iraola has emerged as the clear front-runner to take charge at Anfield.

The club's criteria emphasize a front-footed, aggressive style of play, which they felt was missing during Slot's second season. Iraola's philosophy, developed at Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth, aligns perfectly with this vision. The 43-year-old Spaniard is available after leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract. Liverpool's sporting director, Richard Hughes, who previously appointed Iraola at Bournemouth, is leading the negotiations.

Hughes maintains a strong working relationship with Iraola's agent, Inaki Ibanez, and discussions are expected to progress rapidly. The club wants to complete the hiring process before the upcoming World Cup, which starts on June 11th. While other candidates like Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness and Lens' Pierre Sage have been considered, Iraola has consistently been viewed as the top choice. Notably, Liverpool have not yet made any approaches to expand the coaching staff, pending the outcome of the managerial talks.

Beyond the managerial search, the club also bids farewell to a legendary player. James Milner, the Premier League's all-time appearance record holder, has announced his retirement at the age of 40. Milner's illustrious career spanned over two decades, during which he became a model of consistency and versatility across multiple top clubs, including Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool. His departure marks the end of an era for English football.

Other sports news continues to dominate headlines. In women's football, Katie McCabe has completed a move to Chelsea following her departure from Arsenal, adding another high-profile transfer to the Women's Super League.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the psychiatric body in Ireland has stated it cannot endorse a new State autism protocol, highlighting ongoing debates in healthcare policy. These stories, among others, form the latest updates from the world of sport, accompanied by opinion pieces from a dedicated team of sports writers





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Liverpool FC Andoni Iraola Managerial Appointment Arne Slot James Milner Retirement Premier League Transfer

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