Ireland Beat Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship Bonus Point Win

Ireland opened their Nations Championship campaign with a six-try 42-12 win over Argentina in Dublin, as Hugo Keenan scored a hat-trick and Sam Prendergast added a 45-metre try.

Ireland began their Nations Championship campaign with a commanding 42-12 bonus-point win over Argentina in Dublin, scoring six tries. Hugo Keenan grabbed a hat-trick, while Sam Prendergast marked a classy display with a brilliant 45-metre try.

The victory sent Ireland to the top of the Northern Hemisphere table overnight and boosted hopes of reaching the Nations Championship final later this month. On a crisp, dry autumn evening, Andy Farrell got the performance he wanted ahead of next year's World Cup in Australia. Ireland dismantled Felipe Contepomi's Pumas, riding out a lively start before blowing them away. Argentina have never won in Dublin and never came close here.

Also read Ireland Host Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Nations Championship Opener

Farrell's side delivered accurate, clinical attacking rugby, strong set-piece work and trademark defensive grit. Argentina looked the more threatening team early, especially when play broke up. Their maul did damage before wing Mateo Carreras opened the scoring in the 10th minute. After Keenan made a good one-on-one tackle on Bautista Delguy wide on Ireland's left, out-half Tomas Albornoz cross-kicked to the far edge, clearing Craig Casey and finding his wing.

Trailing 0-5, Ireland needed a response. Ireland grabbed momentum at a wide breakdown, where captain Dan Sheehan led a barge turnover involving Robert Baloucoune and Casey. From the resulting touchline kick, Ireland struck lethally on their first visit to the Argentina 22. Prendergast ran a slick loop around Robbie Henshaw and passed to Baloucoune, who offloaded to Mack Hansen, who in turn lifted a lovely offload inside for Keenan.

Advertisement

Prendergast converted for 7-5. Ireland had to dig in defensively for the next 10 minutes. Number eight Sean Jansen won a crucial breakdown turnover near his own try line, Tadhg Beirne stole a lineout and Nick Timoney won a poach penalty post-tackle. Ireland struck again from a lineout after Timoney's turnover.

Ireland Respond With Clinical Second Half Tries

Sheehan worked hard on a back peel play before returning an inside pass to Timoney, who surged close. Sheehan then thundered around the corner on second phase and barged over Delguy to score. Prendergast converted. Ireland were rolling, with Andrew Porter making a big surge through the Argentinian midfield.

The third try arrived just before the half-hour mark. A clever Prendergast kick left Argentina throwing into a five-metre lineout, directly after hooker Leonel Oviedo replaced injured captain Julian Montoya. Ireland blindside Ryan Baird picked off the throw. Farrell's men played off the steal fluidly, with Stuart McCloskey, Prendergast and Hansen shifting the ball left to right into the hands of Keenan, who slalomed infield and beat four defenders for his second try.

Prendergast converted for 21-5. That scoreline held until the break despite intense Irish pressure in the Pumas 22. Centre Justo Piccardo was sin-binned for repeated infringements, Sheehan went close in the left corner off a maul, and Oviedo followed Montoya off with another head injury. Pumas replacement loosehead Mayco Vivas was sent on at hooker.

It was stop-start stuff, and Ireland lost Sheehan to a failed head injury assessment after he was hit by Oviedo following a tackle. Luke Pearce did not award a penalty try or yellow card. Sean Jansen and Baloucoune also limped off, testing squad depth. Despite the disruptions, Ireland maintained their intensity.

Keenan added two more tries before the whistle to complete his hat-trick. He stepped inside Carreras and evaded an Albornoz tackle to score.

Advertisement

Hugo Keenan Completes Hat Trick in Dominant Win

Then Prendergast took a pullback from Jansen, dummied Marcos Kremer and ran clear from 40 metres for his first Test try, signalling a return to form in his running game. Keenan combined beautifully with wings Baloucoune and Hansen in a seriously exciting back three showing. There was something almost un-Irish about that trio's attacking flair. Prendergast had another classy display to continue his strong form, while scrum-half Casey provided slick service.

Centres McCloskey and Henshaw did lots of unglamorous hard work. Up front, returning loosehead Porter was excellent alongside Tadhg Furlong and Sheehan, who scored a try before his head injury. Joe McCarthy was outstanding in the second row again, while Beirne was a constant nuisance to the Pumas.

The new back row went well too, with Jansen producing a crucial breakdown steal and carrying well, Timoney continuing his emergence as a top-level Test force, and Baird serving a reminder of his lineout-stealing dynamism after a year-long absence from the green jersey. Argentina will be hugely disappointed with an ultimately flat performance in Dublin. Pablo Matera, Guido Petti and Kremer struggled to impose themselves.

Their backs always looked dangerous but did not get enough chances to strike, with Baird and Beirne's assault on the Pumas lineout partly responsible. Ireland's forward pack stole six throws from the Pumas, including a critical lineout steal where Baird outpaced Oviedo after Montoya departed. The Irish tight five forwards remained dominant throughout.

Ireland's performance tapered off in the final 30 minutes, and Farrell and his assistants will pick out bits and pieces they did not like, as they could have had even more tries. But this was about as comprehensive a win as they could have hoped for, and the performance will have them excited for what lies ahead. The structured approach and individual brilliance shown against Argentina will be essential as the squad navigates injury concerns and prepares for tougher opponents.

Ireland Look Ahead To World Cup Preparation

Next Saturday, Ireland welcome Fiji to Dublin, and then comes the much-anticipated visit of the world-leading Springboks. Irish fans will look forward to that battle with the best in a more optimistic manner, even if it will be a completely different test. The bonus-point win was both a reward for clinical execution and a reminder of the work required to maintain consistency.

Farrell wanted a performance that would justify his belief that this Ireland team have scope to attack a World Cup year with ambition. While Ireland will not jump straight to the top of everyone's list of contenders for next year in Australia, this was a delightful way to start their season.