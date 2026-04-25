Ireland Aim for Revenge Against France in Clermont

Ireland's women's rugby team is confident of a strong performance against France in Clermont, fueled by past defeats and recent improvements. Captain Erin King and Stacey Flood express a desire for revenge and warn France to be wary. Dannah O'Brien's growing influence and Linda Djougang's experience add further strength to the Irish squad.

Ireland's women's rugby team enters tonight's match against France in Clermont with a newfound confidence, a stark contrast to the struggles of recent years. Historically, encounters between these two nations have been challenging for Ireland, marked by significant defeats – a nil scoreline in 2018, 47 points conceded at home in 2019, 56 points in the next French visit in 2021, and a humbling 53-3 loss in Cork during the 2023 wooden spoon season.

These past results underscored a clear disparity in levels between the teams. However, the Irish squad now believes that gap has narrowed, supported by their performance in recent games. While France secured a win in Belfast last year, the 27-15 scoreline was a close contest, with Ireland trailing by only two points in the final ten minutes.

The World Cup quarter-final loss to France in Exeter was also a narrow five-point defeat, overshadowed by controversy surrounding an unpunished bite on Aoife Wafer. This lingering frustration fuels their desire for 'revenge,' as expressed by captain Erin King. Fullback Stacey Flood boldly suggests France 'should be worried.

' Last weekend’s impressive victory over Italy, following a tough opening loss to England, has further bolstered Ireland’s morale. The team displayed vibrancy and accuracy against Italy, building a commanding 45-10 lead by halftime and ultimately scoring nine tries. Key players like Aoife Wafer and Beibhinn Parsons were in exceptional form, and Dannah O’Brien’s kicking was precise despite challenging wind conditions.

O’Brien, at just 22 years old, is rapidly becoming a pivotal figure for Ireland, demonstrating increasing confidence and composure at the international level. Tonight marks her 33rd cap, and she is expected to be central to any potential success at the Stade Marcel-Michelin. O’Brien attributes her growth to experience and the team’s overall development, emphasizing the invaluable lessons learned from various international scenarios.

She acknowledges there is still room for improvement but feels she is maturing into the role of fly-half, benefiting from consistent opportunities within the squad. The Irish team also benefits from the experience of players like Linda Djougang, one of only two squad members with over 50 caps. This match holds particular significance for Djougang, who spent a season playing for ASM Romagnat Rugby in Clermont before the introduction of full-time professional contracts in Ireland.

She describes Clermont as a 'second home' and expresses pride in returning to the club. Her time in France was crucial for developing her core skills, particularly in the scrum, where she gained invaluable experience. Djougang praises the French style of play, highlighting their constant offloading and unique approach to the game. The team’s collective growth, combined with individual development and a desire to right past wrongs, positions Ireland for a competitive match against a historically dominant French side.

The late kickoff time of 9.10pm presents a new challenge for many players, but the team appears focused and determined to deliver a statement performance





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