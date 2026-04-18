Ireland and Poland Face Off Again in Crucial World Cup Qualifier

Ireland seeks to build on their first-leg advantage against Poland in a pivotal 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying match at Aviva Stadium. Following a hard-fought 3-2 victory, Carla Ward's side aims for another win to solidify their position in Group A2 and inch closer to qualification.

Ireland and Poland are set for a crucial rematch at Aviva Stadium this afternoon, intensifying the 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign in Group A2. Following an exhilarating 3-2 victory in Gdańsk earlier this week, Carla Ward's Irish squad holds a significant advantage heading into this second encounter. A win at Lansdowne Road would propel them closer to their aspiration of consecutive World Cup appearances.

The initial leg saw Ireland secure a vital three points, lifting them to third place in the group, just behind their closest rivals. Today's potential triumph would solidify their position, allowing them to focus on challenging the formidable French and Dutch teams, both of whom previously defeated Ireland by a narrow 2-1 margin. Automatic qualification for next summer's tournament in Brazil is reserved for the group winners, while all other teams are guaranteed play-off spots. However, finishing second or third offers a theoretically easier path through the play-offs, whereas a last-place finish would result in facing tougher opposition earlier and relegation from League A for the next Nations League cycle.

The first match, played on a challenging pitch in Poland, saw Ireland seize an early lead. Emily Murphy opened the scoring, followed by a spectacular strike from Katie McCabe, giving them a commanding 2-0 advantage by the 20th minute. Poland managed to pull one back just before halftime through Tanja Pawollek, but Marissa Sheva quickly restored Ireland's two-goal cushion with another impressive goal. Despite a late resurgence from Poland, spearheaded by their prolific striker Ewa Pajor, and a missed penalty by McCabe, Ireland ultimately held on for a well-deserved victory. The Polish team was reportedly frustrated, anticipating a determined response from Ireland in Dublin.

Facing the same opponent in quick succession presents a unique tactical challenge, though it's a scenario Ireland has navigated before. Their recent Nations League play-off win against Belgium in October involved playing them twice, and they have also experienced double-header fixtures against Greece and the USA in friendlies under coach Ward. The memory of their Euro 2025 play-off loss to Wales also serves as a recent reminder of the importance of back-to-back performances.

Coach Ward emphasized the importance of a singular focus on each game, stating in a recent press conference the need for a slightly different mentality and a readiness to attack from the outset. Captain Katie McCabe echoed this sentiment, highlighting the necessity of analyzing the opening minutes of the match to discern any tactical adjustments made by the opposition. Ireland is expected to maintain a similar formation, with Kyra Carusa likely to return to the starting lineup after recovering from illness, potentially replacing Abbie Larkin. Carusa, who had been forming a strong partnership with Emily Murphy, was unfortunately sidelined for the previous match due to a bug. Ruesha Littlejohn is also available for selection, but the midfield trio of Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, and Marissa Sheva is expected to remain unchanged.

Defensively, Courtney Brosnan and her backline will be aiming for their first clean sheet of the campaign, having conceded avoidable goals in their previous outings. Tightening up on set-pieces and effectively marking Ewa Pajor will be critical. McCabe stressed that sustained concentration for the entire match is paramount, particularly given the threat posed by Pajor.

In defence, Aoife Mannion will occupy the right flank, supported by the centre-back partnership of Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, and Chloe Mustaki, forming a flexible 5-3-2 formation. Poland is anticipated to welcome back Nadia Krezyman from suspension. The Dijon winger is known for her direct play and creativity, and her return could enhance Poland's transition play, which was less effective in the first match, and provide more service to Pajor. Other Polish players who showed flashes of brilliance include Ewelina Kamczyk and Paulina Tomasiak, but they will need a more cohesive team performance today.

The pitch at Aviva Stadium will be a significant improvement from the one Ireland played on in their last fixture. This will be their sixth appearance at Lansdowne Road since their debut there in September 2023, which coincided with a record attendance of 35,994 for a match against Northern Ireland. Ticket sales for today's game had reached approximately 18,000 by yesterday, marking their first return to the stadium since a crowd of 14,180 witnessed their victory over Belgium last October. The prevailing messages within the Irish camp are consistency and a resolute absence of complacency, a lesson learned from the final whistle in Gdańsk.





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