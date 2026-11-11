Ireland and Ukraine Discuss Drone Partnership for Maritime Security

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy explore joint drone manufacturing in Dublin, highlighting maritime security cooperation during the European Political Community summit.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that Ireland is currently engaged in discussions with Ukraine regarding the adoption of advanced drone technology to enhance maritime security capabilities. This development follows a bilateral meeting between Martin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held in Dublin on Wednesday. The dialogue centers on potential technological exchanges that could significantly bolster Ireland's coastal defense infrastructure.

Exploring Joint Drone Manufacturing Agreement

The Department of Defence in Ireland is actively exploring the creation of a joint memorandum with its Ukrainian counterpart focused specifically on drone manufacturing and shared technology transfer. Taoiseach Martin highlighted that this initiative leverages Ukraine's extensive expertise in unmanned aerial systems. By availing itself of Ukrainian technology, Ireland aims to integrate these unmanned drones into its existing maritime security frameworks effectively.

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President Zelenskiy expressed strong enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating that his country is fully ready for co-production of drones alongside Ireland. He indicated a clear expectation that the drone deal between the two nations will become operational in the near future. This agreement represents a tangible step toward deepening military and technological ties between the two European states.

Peace Negotiations and US Envoy Briefings

President Zelenskiy is currently in Dublin to attend a meeting of the European Political Community, an event hosted by Ireland as part of its presidency of the Council of the European Union. During a press conference following the leaders' meeting on Wednesday evening, Martin emphasized that any peace agreement must unequivocally recognize the sovereignty of Ukraine, its territorial integrity, and the right of the Ukrainian people to determine their own future.

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Zelenskiy is expected to receive briefings from US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are scheduled to fly into Dublin on Thursday. These envoys traveled directly from peace talks in Abu Dhabi to Moscow, where they met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They intend to brief the Ukrainian president on the Russian reaction to matters raised during the Abu Dhabi discussions.

Security Guarantees and Territorial Integrity

The Ukrainian president stated he expects concrete answers regarding the scale of prisoner of war exchanges and the format for security guarantees offered to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or energy ceasefire. He also mentioned the possibility of a trilateral meeting between leaders to discuss issues that cannot be delegated to negotiating parties. Zelenskiy stressed the need for very specific responses from the United States while reiterating that it is impossible for Ukraine to consider giving up the Donbas region as part of any settlement.

Both leaders underscored the critical importance of having a unified European voice at the negotiating table. Zelenskiy suggested that the Americans are increasingly warming to this position, noting his desire for Europeans to participate on an equal footing rather than remaining on the sidelines. Martin indicated that European leaders would discuss representation for peace negotiations during an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin on Friday.

Sanctions and Economic Pressure on Russia

President Zelenskiy emphasized that work on sanctions against Russia cannot be relaxed, particularly those targeting individuals and businesses through which Russia sources components and equipment for weapons production. He described a window of opportunity to achieve results by the end of the year, citing ongoing political changes in Europe and shifting dynamics in American politics. Both leaders agreed on the urgency of securing a resolution within this timeframe.

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While Zelenskiy did not directly mention Irish exports of alumina to Russia, he urged all partners in Europe and around the world to focus on restricting Russia's weapons production capacity. He identified this restriction as one of the most effective ways to push Russia toward real dialogue and genuine steps toward peace. This aligns with statements from the EU's envoy on sanctions, who noted that alumina produced by Aughinish Alumina in Limerick undoubtedly supplied, at least in part, the Russian military-industrial complex.

Military Service and Diplomatic Clarity

When asked if he wanted EU countries, including Ireland, to send Ukrainians back to their home country if they have not completed their military service, Zelenskiy acknowledged complex situations regarding how people left Ukraine. However, he clearly stated his desire for those eligible for military service to return. Taoiseach Martin responded that Ireland does not envisage pursuing people in this context or engaging in a dynamic of sending people back, indicating no such request has been made.

As the European presidency continues, Ireland remains committed to advancing accession talks for Ukraine. Martin pledged that Ireland will do all it can to open the two remaining negotiating clusters before its presidency ends. Zelenskiy described achieving this progress by the end of the year as an extremely important result, reinforcing the strategic priority both nations place on Ukraine's integration into European structures.