The Archives and Records Association Ireland invites the public to uncover hidden histories through the Explore Your Archive campaign, highlighting the importance of authentic records.

The public has been urged to delve into the extensive historical records scattered across the State through a new initiative called Explore Your Archive. This campaign, formally known as Find a Story, is designed to inspire citizens to pursue their personal curiosity and discover untold narratives within one of Ireland's numerous participating archival repositories.

Archives Association Launches National Initiative

The Archives and Records Association Ireland (ARA) is the primary organizer behind this widespread engagement effort. The campaign aims to encourage individuals to look beyond digital algorithms and engage with physical and digital primary sources to uncover unique historical perspectives.

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The initiative serves as a platform for people to connect with the past through tangible evidence. It highlights the diversity of materials available, ranging from traditional paper records and rare manuscripts to photographs, film, and sound recordings held in various institutions.

Maurice J Casey and Hotel Lux Connection

The campaign features author Maurice J Casey as its designated ambassador, leveraging his success in utilizing archives for his recent literary work. Casey used archival research to write Hotel Lux: An Intimate History of Communism's Forgotten Radicals, which details the life of an Irishwoman named May O'Callaghan.

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May O'Callaghan was born in Co Wexford and became a friend of the writer Liam O'Flaherty. She moved to London where she worked as a suffragette before becoming a communist and one of the founders of the British Communist Party.

In 1924, O'Callaghan traveled to Moscow, where she resided for four years in the Hotel Lux. During this time, she interacted with communists from across Europe as Joseph Stalin was consolidating power following the death of Vladimir Lenin.

Resisting Digital Algorithms with History

Maurice J Casey emphasized that exploring archives is the most effective method to resist the influence of modern algorithms by allowing individuals to chart their own course through history. He noted that small, accidental discoveries in Irish archives have led to border-crossing adventures in his own professional work.

Casey argued that the experience of uncovering hidden history is accessible to everyone, not just professional historians. He believes that such discoveries expand personal understanding and provide a deeper connection to the past.

The book Hotel Lux has received significant critical acclaim, jointly winning the Michel Déon Prize for nonfiction this year. This recognition underscores the value of rigorous archival research in producing compelling historical narratives.

Focus Week and Niamh Ní Charra Statement

The Explore Your Archives focus week begins on Saturday and is coordinated jointly with the Archives and Records Association UK. This partnership invites archive services nationwide to showcase their specific collections to the public.

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ARA chair Niamh Ní Charra stated that examining past records can satisfy fleeting curiosities about local subjects such as specific buildings, shop fronts, or pieces of music and literature. She noted that the exploits of ancestors or local figures can be easily traced through these records.

Niamh Ní Charra emphasized that Ireland's archives provide insights and answers while taking individuals on a voyage of discovery. She highlighted that the work of archivists, records managers, and conservators is more important than ever in the current media landscape.

Combating Fake News and AI

In a world increasingly struggling to differentiate between truth and fake news, the value of authentic images and records is evident. Ní Charra pointed out that the rise of AI-created content makes the work of preserving genuine historical documents more critical than before.

The campaign urges the public to visit participating public and private archives or explore digital exhibitions online. This accessibility ensures that diverse collections can be examined by a wide audience, promoting a deeper appreciation for historical accuracy.

By engaging with these resources, citizens can gain a clearer understanding of their heritage and the broader historical context. The initiative serves as a reminder of the enduring relevance of physical and digital archives in an evolving digital age.