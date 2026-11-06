Ireland Beat Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship Opener at Aviva Stadium

Ireland beat Argentina 42-12 at the Aviva Stadium, but Andy Farrell faces injury worries over Dan Sheehan, Sean Jansen and Robert Baloucoune.

Ireland beat Argentina 42-12 at the Aviva Stadium in the first of three home games in the inaugural Nations Championship, a result that head coach Andy Farrell described as a good night's work. The victory was Ireland's 12th win in a dozen home meetings with Los Pumas, but Farrell admitted the cost could be significant, with several players leaving the field with knocks.

Dan Sheehan was taken off for a head injury assessment before half-time and did not return to the match. Sean Jansen and Robert Baloucoune were both seen limping when they were forced off, while Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen continued playing despite apparent lower leg problems.

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Ireland Injury Concerns Follow Argentina Win

Ireland's medical concerns centre on Sean Jansen, Robert Baloucoune and Dan Sheehan, with Jansen appearing to be in the most discomfort after leaving the field. Farrell said Jansen had a bang to his knee, while Baloucoune had something going on that the coaching staff had not yet diagnosed.

Farrell said he was waiting to hear confirmation on Baloucoune's condition, and noted that any concern about him is heightened by his history of hamstring issues. Van der Flier was described as having a problem with his ankle, while Hansen also appeared to have an ankle issue. Farrell summed up the group as having a few bumps and bruises.

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Farrell also criticised Tadhg, who had taken over the captaincy on the field from Sheehan, for remaining down for around five minutes after a knock before getting up. Farrell said Tadhg was all right now and that Sheehan seemed fine after his head injury assessment, particularly in the dressing room. Farrell said the squad would only know the full extent of the injuries the following day.

Farrell Praises Back Three and Ryan Baird Performances

Farrell singled out the back three of Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune and Hugo Keenan as a major strength, with the trio carrying the ball 40 times, making 236 metres and nine line breaks while beating 11 defenders. Keenan was named player of the match and scored his first Test hat-trick in his first home game since the loss to France in March 2025.

Farrell said Keenan had not played at the Aviva Stadium for 22 months and joked that he had not even remembered which side of the pitch the team warmed up on. Farrell praised Hansen and Baloucoune for their pace, their willingness to offload and their threat in the air, saying he was delighted with the back three overall.

Ryan Baird also drew praise, playing his first Test since last November, as did Andrew Porter, who was also returning from a lay-off that began in November. Baird helped Ireland build a strong platform from their own lineout and stole six Argentina throws. Farrell said Baird was obsessed with set-piece work and was already a leader in the defensive lineout, while also taking on more calling duties with Leinster.

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Contepomi Reflects on Argentina Errors and World Cup Path

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi said his side's errors had been costly, giving Ireland the initiative too often in a match where Ireland won by six tries to two. Contepomi said his team had made mistakes when they had the ball, and that conceding possession against a side that loves to play with the ball was very hard to recover from.

Farrell acknowledged that Ireland had missed chances to be more ruthless, even though the scoreline was strong and the 42-12 margin made this Ireland's second biggest win over Argentina. He credited his side's dominance in field position and territory, saying the opportunities in the right areas of the field showed their control.

The two nations could meet again in the World Cup quarter-final in Brisbane on October 31 next year. Ireland have won all 12 meetings between the countries in Dublin, while Argentina have won three of the four previous World Cup meetings. Contepomi was not inclined to look that far ahead, keeping his focus on the Nations Championship matches still to come.