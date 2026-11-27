New CSO data reveals Irish births fell 18.1 percent in Q2 compared to 2016, while natural population increase dropped 46.3 percent due to rising death rates and aging demographics.

Recent data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) confirms a significant demographic shift in Ireland, with the number of people born in the State falling by more than 18 per cent in the second quarter compared to a decade ago. The statistics reveal a total of 2,933 fewer births during April, May, and June, marking a sharp decline of 18.1 per cent relative to the same period in 2016. This reduction has directly impacted the overall birth rate, which has dropped to 9.6 per 1,000 population, a substantial decrease from the 13.7 recorded ten years prior.

Declining Birth Rates Impact Population

The Central Statistics Office highlights that the birth rate of 9.6 per 1,000 population represents a significant structural change in Ireland's demographic landscape when compared to the figures from a decade earlier. The absolute number of births dropped by 2,933 during the second quarter of this year relative to the same timeframe in 2016. This decline indicates a slowing pace of natural population growth driven primarily by fewer newborns rather than an increase in mortality, although both factors are evolving.

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Population Growth Slows Significantly

When analyzing births and deaths together, the "natural increase" in the second quarter was recorded at 4,575. This figure represents a dramatic decrease of 46.3 per cent compared with the same period a decade earlier. The reduced natural increase is partly driven by a rise in deaths, with 8,711 deaths registered in Ireland during the second quarter. This equates to a death rate of 6.3 per 1,000 population, which is an increase from the 6.5 rate observed in the same period of 2016, although the rate per 1,000 has actually decreased slightly in percentage terms while the absolute numbers and population base shift.

Shifting Demographics and Motherhood Ages

The profile of parents in Ireland has evolved over the last ten years, with the average age of a mother giving birth rising slightly from 32.7 years to 33.2 years. Additionally, the average age of a first-time mother has increased from 30.8 years to 31.7 years. These shifts suggest that Irish families are delaying childbirth, which may contribute to the overall decline in birth numbers. The Central Statistics Office notes that these age trends are consistent with broader societal changes in family planning and career progression across the State.

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Cancer and Heart Disease Lead Mortality

Mortality patterns in the second quarter were dominated by chronic conditions, with more than half of all registered deaths attributed to either cancer or diseases of the circulatory system. Specifically, cancer accounted for 2,717 deaths, representing 31.2 per cent of the total, while diseases of the circulatory system caused 2,284 deaths, or 26.2 per cent. These two categories remain the primary drivers of mortality in Ireland, highlighting the ongoing public health challenge posed by long-term illnesses among the population.

External Causes and Age-Specific Trends

Deaths due to accidents, suicide, and other external causes accounted for 401 instances, or 4.6 per cent of the total, with 117 cases, or 29.2 per cent of that subgroup, classified as intentional self-harm. Age plays a critical role in mortality causes; more than 93 per cent of cancer deaths occurred among those aged 55 years and over. Conversely, 75.7 per cent of deaths relating to accidental poisoning were found in individuals under 55 years. For those under 55, the top three causes were external injury and poisoning, cancer, and circulatory diseases, while for those 55 and older, cancer, circulatory diseases, and respiratory diseases were the leading causes.