Ireland Braces for Stormy Weekend: Met Eireann Issues Weather Warnings

Met Eireann has issued multiple weather warnings for Ireland, anticipating severe stormy conditions with heavy rain and strong winds. The alerts cover various counties and warn of potential flooding, difficult travel, and other hazards throughout the weekend.

Met Eireann , the Irish meteorological service, has issued a series of weather warning s anticipating severe stormy conditions that are expected to impact Ireland over the upcoming weekend. The alerts highlight the potential for localized flooding, difficult travel, and other hazards across various regions. The initial warning, a Status Yellow rain warning, is in effect for counties Kerry, Cork, and Waterford from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Friday.

This warning, issued Thursday morning, indicates that significant rainfall is expected, increasing the risk of localized flooding and creating challenging conditions for motorists and commuters. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed of the latest forecasts and exercise caution. The second weather warning focuses on strong winds and applies to the counties of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo. This Status Yellow wind warning is in effect from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, highlighting the potential for difficult travel conditions and the possibility of fallen trees or branches. Motorists and those planning outdoor activities in these counties should be aware of the increased risk and take necessary precautions, such as securing loose objects and being mindful of potential hazards. The weather system responsible for the anticipated stormy conditions has not yet been officially named as a storm, but if it is, it will be called Storm Eddie.\Irish weather experts are closely monitoring the evolving weather patterns and providing forecasts and insights. Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather, a well-known meteorologist, shared his expectations for the next 48 hours on the social media platform X, warning his followers to anticipate 'tough conditions.' He specifically noted the likelihood of substantial rainfall, particularly in the southwest of the country, with the potential for over 50mm on high ground. This heavy rainfall poses challenges for various sectors, including farmers attempting to harvest crops. The detailed weather forecast for the coming days paints a picture of unsettled conditions. Friday night is expected to be wet and windy, with gales along the western, northern, and eastern coasts. Heavy and squally bursts of rain are possible before the rain clears eastwards overnight, giving way to scattered showers of rain or sleet and some clear spells. Winds will ease during the night, with lowest temperatures ranging from 1 to 5 degrees Celsius and fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds. The outlook for Saturday anticipates a return of strong winds, with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds and gales along the coasts. A crisp and sunny start in the east will transition to scattered blustery showers spreading from the west. Some of these showers will be heavy, with a chance of hail and thunder, and a few could be wintry about high ground in the west early on. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius. Saturday night will continue to be blustery with scattered showers and clear spells, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius and fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.\The unsettled weather is set to persist into the weekend. Sunday is forecast to be a breezy and blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, and there is a chance of hail. Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees Celsius with a moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west breeze. Sunday night will see winds easing and showers clearing from most areas, with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius and light to moderate south to southwest winds. The forecast for Monday includes a mostly dry and bright start before showers extend from the west, clearing again from most areas during the evening. Highest temperatures will be between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius with light to moderate southwest to west winds. The outlook beyond Monday suggests a continuation of changeable weather, with wet and breezy conditions expected at times. The public is urged to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts from Met Eireann and to take appropriate safety precautions during the stormy conditions. Staying informed and prepared will help to minimize the impact of the severe weather on daily life. To keep up to date with the latest news, the Irish Mirror encourages readers to add them as their preferred source on Google by clicking the provided link





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