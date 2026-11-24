Dan Sheehan has accepted a two-match suspension after his yellow card for a croc roll on Marco van Staden was upgraded to red, ruling him out of Ireland's Nations Championship final against Australia and Leinster's URC game against Ospreys.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan has been banned for two matches following a red card for a croc roll on South African back row Marco van Staden.

The suspension rules him out of Ireland's Nations Championship final against Australia at Twickenham on Friday, November 27, 2026. He will also miss Leinster's round 6 United Rugby Championship fixture against the Ospreys on December 4, 2026. Sheehan has accepted the sanction. The incident occurred during Ireland's 20-17 victory over the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Also read Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 as scrum battle and Sheehan red card shape Dublin Test

Sheehan Card Upgraded to Red

Sheehan was initially sent to the sin-bin for a bunker review in the 72nd minute. Referee Christophe Ridley and TMO Ian Tempest adjudicated the incident as a croc-roll clear out. The case was then escalated for further review by the Foul Play Review Officer, France's Tual Trainini. The Foul Play Review Officer upgraded Sheehan's yellow card to a red card.

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A foul play review committee chaired by Philippe Cavalieros of France, joined by Leon Lloyd and Christian Scotland-Williamson of England, upheld the red card. The committee found Sheehan guilty of breaching law 9.20d. The law states: A player may remove the jackler from the tackle area by pushing or driving them backwards, including by the knee or leg, but must not roll, pull or twist an opponent.

The Nations Championship released a formal statement clarifying the breach of Law 9.20d regarding player safety and legal tackle techniques. The committee considered the context of the tackle, specifically noting the low entry point of the offence as a mitigating factor when determining the length of the suspension. The committee applied a two-week sanction, which corresponds to the standard ban for two matches. The panel concluded that the red card decision was justified and upheld the initial ruling.

Van Staden Also Receives Red Card

Marco van Staden also received disciplinary action for the same ruck. His yellow card for a head-to-neck clear out on Ireland second-row Tadhg Beirne was upgraded to a red shortly after the final whistle.

However, the sanctions applied to both players were distinct based on the specific nature of their infractions as judged by the review body. The suspension creates a significant leadership void for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell ahead of the final clash. Sheehan is joined in his absence by Caelan Doris and Jack Conan, who were already ruled out of the Nations Championship northern series due to injury.

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Ireland Back Row Leadership Void

Additionally, Connacht's Sean Jansen remains sidelined following a knee injury, leaving the back-row options severely limited for the crucial match against Australia. Ulster's Nick Timoney is expected to step in and reprise the number eight jersey. Timoney successfully filled that role during the victory over Fiji. Without Sheehan, Ireland second-row Tadhg Beirne is highly likely to take over the captaincy duties for the team.

Beirne, who was also involved in the contentious ruck incident, will now lead the squad from the front as they prepare to face the Australian national team. Ireland is scheduled to play Australia at Twickenham on Friday night, November 27, 2026, with kick-off set for 8:10pm. This match serves as the final decider of the Nations Championship, raising the stakes for every player in the squad.

Farrell Faces Tactical Selection Crisis

The uncertainty surrounding the back-row composition adds an extra layer of complexity to Andy Farrell's tactical preparations for this high-pressure encounter. The final team list for the fixture against Australia will be officially announced at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how Farrell navigates the injury and suspension crisis.

The outcome of this final match will determine the ultimate champion of the Nations Championship, making every player selection critical for the coaching staff.