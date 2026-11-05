Dan Sheehan to captain Ireland at home for first time against Argentina

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in Friday's Nations Championship opener against Argentina. He urged his squad to ignore talk of decline and focus on improving set-piece and accuracy.

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland at the Aviva Stadium for the first time when they face Argentina in Friday's Nations Championship opener in Dublin (kick-off 8.10pm).

Sheehan Ready for First Aviva Captaincy

The hooker, leading Ireland for the fourth time overall, called for absolute confidence as the team begins a pivotal year. Sheehan said running out as captain at the Aviva in front of an Irish crowd is a massive honour. He admitted the first time he was asked to captain Ireland, a win over Wales in Cardiff during the 2025 Six Nations, felt like a slight burden, but he now feels more comfortable in the role.

Also read Ireland face critical Argentina clash ahead of World Cup qualifiers

"In fairness, this group runs itself in many ways, and I see the captaincy as just a label on the side of it," Sheehan said after Thursday's captain's run. "It's been an enjoyable two weeks getting ready for a home game again. It feels like a while since we've been in a green jersey at home. I think the lads are buzzing to be back here.

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" Ireland are third in the global rankings but have lost recently to New Zealand, South Africa and France. Sheehan dismissed external criticism about a transition or decline in Irish rugby as nonsense.

"Making sure we keep our confidence in what we have, the personnel we have, the coaches we have in the group, it's all set up for us," he said. He added: "I have to put my rugby brain on and just think about performance. That's how I go about those pressures of being a leader or a captain - just worry about your own stuff, you've got to perform and walk the talk.

Ireland Address Summer Performance Issues

" Sheehan acknowledged below-par performances during the summer series. The narrow win against Australia did not meet the desired level, and a 20-point defeat at Eden Park highlighted similar issues. Set-piece execution remains a priority, and accuracy errors in attack and defence are punished more at international level than in the URC.

"Set piece is something we need to continue to drive. I think we have the ability in the group. You see it in the provinces, it's a quality set piece we have, and we need to make sure we drive that at international level," Sheehan said.

"There are too many accuracy errors in attack and defence, which at this level get punished a lot more than in the URC. We've a few things to tidy up, but I don't think we're a million miles off.

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Preparation Focuses on Mental and Physical Readiness

" The squad has spent two weeks in intense preparation with honest feedback and conversations about where they are and where they need to be. Mental readiness and physical peak condition are prioritized to match Argentina's expected aggressive start. Ireland aim to compete for the Nations Championship final at the end of November in London. Sheehan highlighted Argentina's quality, noting their victory over the British and Irish Lions at the same venue two years ago.

Ireland must elevate their performance from the opening whistle. The match is the first of four fixtures, with further games against Fiji and South Africa to follow. Looking ahead, Sheehan reinforced the belief that the team is moving in the right direction.

"I thought the focus over the last two weeks has been great - honest feedback, honest conversations with each other about where we're at and where we need to be. We can all feel we have the talent in the group and we're going in the right direction if we can put all of our minds together," he said. The captaincy is shared among a strong leadership group, and Sheehan sees the role as a label.

Ireland Aims for 2027 World Cup Success

With Caelan Doris absent, he leads the team for the fourth time, aiming to start the season effectively in Dublin before facing Fiji and South Africa. The structured approach supports Ireland's ambition to remain top-tier contenders heading into the 2027 World Cup cycle.