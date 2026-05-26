Ireland captain Nathan Collins backs players' right to protest over Israel match while urging trust in FAI

Nathan Collins says any squad member may speak out against playing Israel, but stresses the need to trust the FAI and government to meet Nations League obligations. Pro‑Palestinian protests intensify as the 27 September fixture approaches.

David Sneyd reported from the FAI training centre at Abbotstown that Ireland captain Nathan Collins has taken a clear stance on the controversy surrounding the scheduled Nations League fixture against Israel.

Collins said that any player who wishes to voice opposition to playing Israel should be allowed to do so, stressing that the squad must trust the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish government in order to meet its obligations for the competition. The Republic of Ireland are due to face Israel on neutral ground on 27 September, with a follow‑up meeting in Dublin on 4 October to discuss the situation.

While a 93 percent majority of the FAI General Assembly voted last year to propose to UEFA that Israel be suspended from official competitions, the association warned that failure to fulfil the fixture could bring serious sanctions and damage the long‑term sporting interests of Irish football. Pro‑Palestinian activists from the group Stop The Games staged a protest outside the Dáil on Tuesday, and later gathered outside Leinster House demanding that the match be cancelled.

In response, Collins addressed the media after linking up with a heavily altered squad for a friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium. He reiterated that the Israel issue would not be ignored and that individual players who wish to protest would not be prevented from doing so. \"There will be something for the players to talk about,\" he said, noting the split nature of the current squad and the need for everyone to come together.

\"We have to trust the FAI and the government. We are picked to play football, to represent our country. If individuals are very strong about their views, we cannot stop them,\" he added. Collins also spoke about the training session that took place at Abbotstown, where he was joined by striker Troy Parrott after the forward returned from a short holiday with AZ Alkmaar and was assessed for a rib injury.

Parrott is expected to be fully fit for the Thursday friendly. The captain highlighted the growing confidence of younger players such as Jaden Umeh, Alex Murphy, Jack Moylan, Mason Melia and Adam Brennan, as well as training player Owen Elding, who is awaiting finalisation of his Irish citizenship. Collins reflected on his own pathway, contrasting the "old school" environment he experienced at Stoke City with the more supportive culture now being cultivated within the Irish set‑up.

He explained that while players need to feel comfortable to perform at their best, they must also retain the edge that comes from understanding the honour of representing Ireland. The discussion underlines the delicate balance between sporting commitments, political pressures and player welfare as the nation prepares for a contentious international calendar





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Nathan Collins Ireland Football Israel Match Protest FAI Political Controversy

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