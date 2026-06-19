Ireland Carries Out Mass Deportation of 42 People to South Africa

The Irish authorities have carried out a mass deportation of 42 people, including 15 children, to South Africa, as part of a growing trend of enforced removals from the country.

The Irish authorities have carried out a mass deportation of 42 people, including 15 children, to South Africa , as part of a growing trend of enforced removals from the country.

The latest operation, which took place on Thursday, saw a chartered flight depart from Dublin Airport, arriving in South Africa the following morning. This is the fourth such operation in 2026, with a total of 130 people deported from the State, including 67 EU citizens on grounds of criminality. The number of deportation orders issued by the authorities has seen a significant increase, with 4,700 signed in 2025, a 96 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

This trend continues in 2026, with 2,108 deportation orders signed to date. The cost of the latest operation was estimated at €735,000, although this figure is subject to change once the invoicing process has been completed. The Irish authorities have stated that the enforcement of deportation orders is essential for maintaining public confidence in the application of the country's legislation.

The deportation of EU nationals is a complex issue, with the authorities citing grounds of criminality as the primary reason for removal. However, critics argue that this approach is overly broad and may lead to the unjust removal of individuals who have not committed serious crimes. The trend of enforced removals from Ireland has raised concerns about the treatment of vulnerable individuals, including children and families.

The South African government has been deemed a safe country by the Irish authorities, allowing for the deportation of individuals to this destination. However, there are concerns that this may not be the case for all individuals, particularly those who may face persecution or violence upon their return.

The Irish authorities have stated that individuals from South Africa who may face danger in their home country can apply for asylum in Ireland, provided they can provide documentary proof of their situation. The trend of enforced removals from Ireland is likely to continue, with the authorities citing the need to maintain public confidence in the application of the country's legislation.

However, critics argue that this approach may lead to the unjust removal of individuals who have not committed serious crimes, and that alternative solutions should be explored to address the complex issues surrounding immigration and asylum. The use of chartered flights for deportation operations has also raised concerns about the cost and effectiveness of this approach.

The Irish authorities have stated that the cost of the latest operation was €735,000, although this figure is subject to change once the invoicing process has been completed. The use of chartered flights has also been criticized for being overly expensive and inefficient, with some arguing that more cost-effective alternatives should be explored. The trend of enforced removals from Ireland has significant implications for the country's immigration and asylum policies, and raises important questions about the treatment of vulnerable individuals.

The Irish authorities must balance the need to maintain public confidence in the application of the country's legislation with the need to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their nationality or immigration status. The use of chartered flights for deportation operations has also raised concerns about the cost and effectiveness of this approach, and the Irish authorities must explore more cost-effective and efficient alternatives to address the complex issues surrounding immigration and asylum.

The trend of enforced removals from Ireland has significant implications for the country's immigration and asylum policies, and raises important questions about the treatment of vulnerable individuals. The Irish authorities must balance the need to maintain public confidence in the application of the country's legislation with the need to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their nationality or immigration status





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