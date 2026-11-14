Ireland Cuts Disabled Employment Hours To Boost Recruitment

Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary reduces mandatory work hours and expands wage subsidies to close Ireland's significant disability employment gap.

Social Protection Minister Dara Calleary has declared that current employment figures for disabled people across Ireland remain insufficient. To address this disparity, the government is implementing immediate changes to the state wage subsidy scheme, specifically lowering the minimum required employment hours from fifteen to eight. This policy adjustment is designed to lower barriers for employers who wish to recruit workers with disabilities.

Key Changes To Wage Subsidy Rules

The Wage Employment Subsidy Scheme, administered by the Department of Social Protection, now permits part-time roles with significantly reduced hour requirements. Previously, employers had to commit to a minimum of fifteen hours per week to qualify for the subsidy. This threshold has been halved, allowing companies to offer eight-hour work weeks while still accessing state financial support. The change aims to make it easier for businesses to create flexible entry-level positions for individuals with varied capacity levels.

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Furthermore, the scope of the program has widened to include voluntary, community, and non-commercial semi-State sectors. This expansion allows organizations in the third sector to participate in hiring practices previously limited to the commercial and public sectors. The government intends to reduce the employment gap between disabled and non-disabled citizens, a metric described by Oireachtas committee chair Maurice Quinlivan as among the highest in Europe.

Subsidy Rates And Financial Incentives

Current data indicates that just under two thousand seven hundred employees and one thousand six hundred employers are actively utilizing the subsidy program. As of October this year, one thousand six hundred and fourteen employers were supporting two thousand six hundred and ninety-five workers through the scheme. Total expenditure for the year 2025 is recorded at twenty-two point one million euros.

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The financial structure of the subsidy is tiered based on the size of the disabled workforce within a company. Employers with one to six disabled employees receive a subsidy of seven point fifty euros per hour for each worker. This rate increases to eight point fifty euros for firms employing up to sixteen disabled staff members. Companies with twenty-five or more disabled workers qualify for the maximum subsidy rate of ten euros per hour.

Additional incentives exist for larger firms that employ an employment assistance officer. For companies with twenty-five or more disabled workers, the state grant payment for this dedicated support position has increased from thirty thousand euros to forty-five thousand euros per year. These financial adjustments are intended to offset the perceived risks and costs associated with hiring disabled employees, making such recruitment more economically viable for businesses.

Stakeholder Reactions And Future Steps

Mr Price, a prominent discount store chain in Ireland, is being highlighted by the Minister as a model employer. Approximately eighteen percent of the company's total workforce consists of employees with disabilities. Minister Calleary praised the retailer as a super example of successful inclusion, noting that engaging with Mr Price during disability work and skills week helped demonstrate the scheme's viability to other potential employers.

Oireachtas committee chair Maurice Quinlivan welcomed the reduction in minimum hours but called for further increases to the wage subsidy. He emphasized that individuals with disabilities can make enormous contributions to the workforce if supported adequately. Quinlivan also urged the government to expand career supports for young people, citing the Walk Peer programme as a successful model for transitioning students from special schools into further education and employment.

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These changes were finalized in Budget 2027 following a twenty-twenty-four review that initially recommended reducing hours from twenty-one to fifteen. Minister Calleary stated that he engaged extensively with disability advocacy groups and employer representatives before making the final decision to drop the threshold to eight hours. The Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the current employment gap and intends to continue engaging with employer groups throughout January to encourage more firms to step up and offer sustainable opportunities.