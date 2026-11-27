Ireland rallied to beat Australia and win the Raeburn Shield despite a poor start. The victory provides confidence ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup preparations.

Ireland secured the Raeburn Shield with a victory over Australia in London, adding an extra passenger to their flight home to Dublin. Andy Farrell's squad delivered a disciplined performance after a difficult start to defeat a struggling Wallabies side at Twickenham. The win comes a week after Ireland defeated the Springboks in Dublin, signaling a potential upward trajectory for the team as they prepare for future competitions.

Irish Team Overcome Slow Start in Second Half

The opening twenty minutes proved to be the weakest segment of the match for Ireland, characterized by poor discipline and defensive errors. The Irish side conceded five penalties in the first twenty-one minutes and struggled to cope with Australian pressure. Even reliable players like Hugo Keenan made uncharacteristic mistakes, including knocking on balls in the air during this chaotic period.

Also read Rónan Kelleher: Scoring against the Springboks and potential scrum tweaks

Australia dominated possession with nearly eighty percent in the opening stage but failed to capitalize fully on their control. Jeremy Williams scored a try in the twenty-first minute for the Wallabies, which initially sparked Ireland into a more responsive state. This pivotal moment helped shift the momentum, allowing the Irish team to regroup and begin implementing their own attacking structures with greater intent.

Sam Prendergast Leads Recovery with Tactical Kicking

Sam Prendergast emerged as a critical figure in Ireland's recovery, showcasing significant growth since returning to the squad after dropping out earlier in the year. The fly-half managed the game effectively despite a lack of clean ball, utilizing tactical kicking and quick hands to create scoring opportunities. His performance validated coach Andy Farrell's decision to retain him across the four November Tests, highlighting his importance to the team's long-term strategy.

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Ireland added two tries and one penalty in the second twenty-minute block, demonstrating moments of high-quality play amidst a disjointed effort. Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw provided excellent contributions from the center, with McCloskey spinning away from tackles to set up Henshaw's score. Nick Timoney also crossed for a try following diligent work from the forwards and a strong take by Tadhg Beirne at the lineout.

Key Players Drive Forward Momentum and Defense

The second half saw Ireland playing with increased purpose and speed, disrupting the Australian lineout with their strong jumping options. Tadhg Furlong displayed silky handling skills while Baloucoune scored a try after collecting Prendergast's kick following excellent build-up play. Defensive efforts from Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier were crucial, with the latter holding up an Australian forward over the tryline to prevent a potential score.

Bench impact was also significant, with James McNabey scoring two tries off the substitute bench to extend Ireland's lead. McNabey's physical presence and ability to finish moves suggest he is becoming an integral part of the World Cup equation. Ryan Baird and Rónan Kelleher brought additional physicality to the pack, ensuring Ireland maintained pressure throughout the closing stages of the match.

November Window Builds Confidence for 2027 Goals

The victory provides Ireland with a boost of self-belief ahead of the 2027 season, even if the result was not a decisive statement on their immediate future. The Nations Championship has added structure to the July and November windows, though finals matches can sometimes feel anticlimactic for teams not at the top of the table. Ireland's ability to respond to a woeful start and frustrate a scrappy Australian team suggests they are moving in the right direction.

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Players like Hugo Keenan saw out the final twenty-five minutes on the wing, facing pressure kicks from Tom Stewart, who also made an impactful cameo with a crucial turnover. Ireland will now watch the main event of the championship from home, but the November window has served as a valuable testing ground. The team's resilience and capacity to adapt under pressure offer encouraging signs for their continued development on the international stage.