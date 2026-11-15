Ireland beat Fiji 43-15 in Nations Championship after early scare

Ireland recovered from a 12-7 deficit to defeat Fiji 43-15 in the Nations Championship, scoring four unanswered tries after leading 17-15 at half-time.

Ireland defeated Fiji 43-15 in the Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium, pulling clear with four unanswered tries after a shaky first half. Andy Farrell's side trailed 12-7 approaching the half-hour mark and led only 17-15 at half-time before taking control.

Fiji struck first through tries from Josua Tuisova and Peceli Yato, with Volavola converting Yato's score and adding a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Ireland had opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Gibson-Park fed Prendergast, who released Baloucoune to send Tommy O'Brien over for a converted try. Ireland lost centre Jamie Osborne inside four minutes to an apparent right pectoral injury after tackling Fijian hooker Tevita Ikanivere in full flight.

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Stuart McCloskey replaced him, with Bundee Aki shifting to outside centre. Ireland also lost James McNabney to a head injury assessment after a forearm to the head by replacement prop Inoke Ravuiwasa, who was also binned. Rob Baloucoune scored two tries, both finished from Prendergast passes, while Tommy O'Brien also grabbed a brace.

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Ronan Kelleher added a bonus-point try from a maul, Andrew Porter finished from close range, and Nick Timoney capped the win with a late try converted by Frawley. TMO decisions proved controversial. Gibson-Park had a try disallowed for losing control in grounding, and Timoney was adjudged not to have grounded the ball despite replays appearing to show otherwise. Refereeing decisions drew criticism as Ireland briefly lost control for 15 to 20 minutes in the second period.

Ireland's scrum performed strongly with the Springboks looming, and several players impressed. Ryan Baird was athletic and energetic, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter were in prime form, and Timoney looked at home at number eight. Mack Hansen returned inventively, while Prendergast delivered sublime moments despite critics.

Match Scoring Sequence Details

SCORING SEQUENCE: 7 mins O'Brien try, Prendergast con 7-0; 18 Tuisova try 7-5; 22 Yato try, Volavola con 7-12; 29 Baloucoune try 12-12; 38 Baloucoune try 17-12; 40+2 Volavola penalty 17-15; Half-time 17-15; 45 Kelleher try 22-15; 53 Porter try, Prendergast con 29-15; 59 O'Brien try, Prendergast con 36-15; 76 Timoney try, Frawley con 43-15. IRELAND: M Hansen; R Baloucoune, J Osborne, B Aki, T O'Brien; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; J Ryan, T Beirne (capt); R Baird, J van der Flier, N Timoney.

Replacements: S McCloskey for Osborne (3 mins), S Illo for Furlong, J McNabney for Timoney (both 49), Timoney for McNabney (53, HIA), D Murray for Ryan, C Casey for Gibson-Park (55), C Frawley for Prendergast.