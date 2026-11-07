Ireland Open Six Nations With 42-12 Win Over Argentina As Hugo Keenan Scores Hat-Trick

Ireland began their Six Nations campaign with a 42-12 victory over Argentina, as Hugo Keenan scored a hat-trick and the home side dominated the set piece despite a scrappy performance.

Ireland opened their Six Nations campaign with a 42-12 victory over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium, a win built on set-piece dominance and a hat-trick from fullback Hugo Keenan.

The match was stop-start and untidy at times, with both teams showing signs of rustiness in their first outing since the summer. Argentina started the brightest and opened the scoring after 10 minutes. Tomas Albernoz found Carreras with a crossfield kick that exposed Craig Casey on the right side of Ireland's defence. Casey, at 5ft 5in, was giving away significant height to the 5ft 8in Carreras, who fielded the kick with ease.

Also read Ireland Host Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Nations Championship Opener

Casey responded immediately. In the very next play after the restart, he burrowed on the floor to win a turnover. While it would be overselling things to claim that turnover changed the course of the night, the tide flowed more in Ireland's direction after it. Ireland's first try came from a set-piece move off that turnover.

Ireland Set-Piece Yields Early Tries

Sam Prendergast used a wraparound to put Robert Baloucoune away. Baloucoune's acceleration took him outside the Argentine cover in four or five steps, and he fed Mack Hansen. A rapid offload found Keenan hurtling through to score. Baloucoune had a fine game and caused consternation in the Pumas defence every time he touched the ball.

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Ireland's set piece was simple and effective throughout. Dan Sheehan started and finished a clever first-half variation, throwing an inside pass to Nick Timoney. The flanker straightened and stepped against the grain to take out the last defender, ensuring a quick ruck. Craig Casey hit his captain for the try.

Ireland contested most Argentine throws, nicking three in the opening half and five overall. Argentina's lineout creaked all night and coughed up possession repeatedly. Prendergast put up a couple of wonky kicks in a row but was not punished, and was given time and space to measure the next one and find the corner. Another lineout failure left Prendergast to feed Hansen, who found Keenan 15 metres out.

The tackles on Keenan would not have grabbed dandelion fluff, and Ireland led 21-5 at the break. Argentina conceded 14 penalties during the contest, two of which led to yellow cards, one in each half. Sam Illo received a yellow card for an offence adjudicated as coming in from the side. Just short of the break, centre Justo Piccardo stopped Dan Sheehan after a quick tap and was also yellow-carded.

Hugo Keenan Completes Hat-Trick

When Carreras went down injured after contesting the second-half kickoff, Argentina were effectively playing with 13 men. Prendergast ran in his first try for Ireland on the back of a simple dummy 45 metres from the line. Ireland ran in two more tries and kept the visitors to one of their own. Keenan completed his hat-trick, making the man-of-the-match call an easy one.

Ireland beat 28 defenders and amassed 42 points, while Argentina beat 26 defenders but scored just 12 points. Ireland's discipline was excellent for the most part apart from a little spell in the second half when they conceded three penalties in quick succession. There is perhaps some mitigation in the changes, enforced and otherwise, and perhaps too much comfort provided by the scoreboard, but Ireland fell off too many tackles in the second half.

This was not a unit or system issue per se, more a failure to make the first effort stick and bring the man to ground. It was not Craig Casey's fault that he was caught out on the crosskick for Argentina's first try. He had tried to summon support to no avail, and pitching him in as the last defender there, as he was on several occasions, made it a tough remit given the discrepancy in height.

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When Argentina worked around the fringes and used the short passing or pop passing game, they were able to break the first Irish line and shrugged their way out of too many tackles. To only concede six penalties reflected Ireland's dominance in possession and territory, the set piece, scrum and lineout, and the patience that the home side showed in choosing to go after opportunities at the breakdown.

They did get turnovers but were judicious in going for the poach for the most part. Conversely, the Pumas' disciplinary issues gave Ireland access to the Pumas 22 from which they helped themselves to points at crucial times. Craig Casey and Sam Prendergast did a decent job of managing the game and putting their team in the right places.

Halfbacks Steer Ireland to Victory

The Munster scrumhalf was sharp in his work and accurate in his kicking, while his halfback buddy enjoyed some sublime moments, not least in the try he scored. There are two or three kicks that Prendergast might like again, where the option or execution were not ideal, but they were far outweighed by his general performance. What might please Andy Farrell is that Jamison Gibson-Park and Ciarán Frawley also enjoyed some good moments when introduced.

Ireland showed diversity in attack, winning their fair share of scraps and tap backs thanks to the work of Rob Baloucoune and man-of-the-match Hugo Keenan. Six tries is a decent return, especially in the diverse nature in which they were created, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the tournament.

Mack Hansen received ball and men on several occasions on the touchline, when it was crying off for a team-mate to straighten earlier and use footwork to get the drift defence to check even for an instant. Ireland will look to bring up a tackle completion rate of 79 per cent, which was sloppy at times despite the win. There is always going to be an element of rustiness that will compromise cohesion in a first outing since the summer.

The benches came in, there were yellow cards and HIAs and general scrum untidiness. It was unconvincing. But you do what you can to get through. Even the ball boy knows that.