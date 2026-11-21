Ireland secured a 20-17 win over world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium, ending a run of six straight defeats to the world's top three sides. Andy Farrell called it a big night for everyone who is Irish.

Ireland secured a 20-17 victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, a statement win over the world champions. Head coach Andy Farrell described it as a big night for everyone who is Irish.

Farrell said his side had wanted to challenge themselves against the world's best. He added that fronting up and showing character to come out on the right side of the win was a big night for everyone who is Irish. The win ended a run of six consecutive losses against the world's top three sides by an average of 15 points.

Also read Ireland Defeat South Africa 20-17 at Aviva Stadium

Farrell said the World Cup is in 10 or 11 months and it is all about stepping stones, calling this a big one. The vast majority of the 50,000 crowd at the Aviva Stadium celebrated the result, along with hundreds of thousands watching on television. South Africa were seeking to avoid successive defeats for the first time since November 2024, when they were also beaten on consecutive Saturdays by Ireland and France.

Scrum Success Drives Ireland Victory

Ireland's scrum was a major factor in the win, earning a penalty in the 27th minute that drew a roar as loud as either of Robert Baloucoune's tries. A rock-solid defensive scrum five metres from their own line, with the reserve backrow, was equally significant.

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Farrell said the scrum success was huge, noting that even the last scrum involved lads coming on with not much experience who locked it down, and the one under the post where Nick Timoney was at eight. He called it an energy giver.

Captain Dan Sheehan, who had been energised by giving the back five their cues from number eight, said Ireland had been disappointed in the scrum for the last 12 months and put a real focus on it in the summer and into the autumn series. He said it was nice to see the extra work paying off, adding that the whole pack had an appetite for it and not just the frontrow.

Sheehan said it was not perfect at times and South Africa were on top of them a good few times, but the detail put in over the last three months or so showed. He said he enjoyed the challenge of his role as starting hooker, calling it a distraction that kept his mind busy.

Sheehan said he was pretty happy with how the lads fronted up, especially in the pack, and thought they kept their calm well and backed themselves when it mattered. He said they could have taken a few threes but backed themselves and went to the corner, adding that the privilege of having the world champions in their back garden meant a lot.

There was a dramatic moment in the 73rd minute when Dan Sheehan and Marco van Staden got their ruck efforts wrong and were sent to the sidelines. Ireland dug in and held their three-point lead through to the final whistle in a brutally physical but largely fairly fought Test match. Farrell was pleased with his back three's efforts in the aerial contests, particularly given South Africa's relatively short box kicking tactics.

He felt real pride at how Ireland clung on defensively inside their own 22 on several important occasions, as well as taking their chances down the other end. He said that against a side like South Africa with the dominance they have in certain aspects of the game, it is always about the battle of the 22s.

Baloucoune Shines in Closing Stages

He explained that giving penalties away outfield allows them to kick into the corner and try to maul over, and that delivering when it really matters and scoring tries was very pleasing. On Robert Baloucoune's match-winning performance, Sheehan said he was amazing, praising his high ball work and saying that when he gets the ball in a bit of space one v one, that is all they want. He said Baloucoune is certainly growing as an international player.

Farrell also addressed the week's controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' comments, including branding Sam Prendergast's hip drop tackle against Fiji as terrible and worthy of a red card. On Friday, Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick questioned why Prendergast had not been banned after his citing was dismissed. Farrell said he did not like all that, adding that it carried on during the week.

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He said Sam was cleared and he was there while he was cleared, and that Prendergast had done nothing wrong. He said he was proud of him and thought he was excellent, showing courage to play the balls out the back and play to space. The Ireland head coach also commented on Erasmus' livestream, which SuperSport in South Africa reported had 850,000 viewers watching the Springboks head coach watch his team get beaten.

Farrell Addresses Erasmus Controversy

Farrell asked how many were watching with him, whether the sound was on, and joked about why it was 18 and over, asking if he was drinking whiskey. Farrell laughed at the thought of having that much attention himself, saying he would not go down a similar route.

He said Rassie is his own man and a smart guy who does things for a reason and always has a plan, adding that the South African boys were in the Irish dressing room having a beer and it is an unspoken rule to leave it alone. After the game, the Springboks went into the Irish changing room to share a moment with their Irish counterparts.

South Africa's scrum had caused carnage in the corresponding game a year ago, forcing Ireland to concede eight penalties, a penalty try and incur two of their four yellow cards in a 24-13 defeat. This time the scrum penalty count was 4-1 to the Boks, and they scored off a scrum penalty advantage, but the wreckage was not nearly as pronounced.

The Aviva had to wait just two minutes for the game's first scrum, and the seventh arrived in the 26th minute when a huge sustained shunt by the Irish pack, led by Andrew Porter, earned a penalty. Farrell said the message at half-time was that it is not always going to go your way against the world's best, especially at scrum time because South Africa are world-leading in that regard.

He said they took everything in isolation and kept going to the next moment, which was the story of the game. Sheehan said they talked all week about making sure they front up on big days like this. He added that it was not perfect by any means but the challenge kept his mind busy and gave him a distraction from thinking about the game too much.

Ireland's win was built on defiance and rolling up their sleeves at scrum time, drawing on the experience of the previous year's defeat. Farrell said it was a superb game of rugby to end a week dominated by Erasmus' controversial comments.