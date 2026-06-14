Ireland Defender Praises Team-mate's World Cup Dream After Initially Urging Retirement

Ireland centre-back Alan Bradley reveals he once advised team-mate Stephen Lopes to step away from international football due to travel concerns, but now celebrates the 33-year-old's decision to ignore that counsel as he fulfills his World Cup dream with Cape Verde. Bradley recounts persuading Lopes to pursue football full-time in 2016 and expresses immense pride ahead of Cape Verde's match against Spain.

Ireland centre-back Alan Bradley has revealed that he tried to convince his team-mate Stephen Lopes to retire from international football just over a year ago, fearing that the extensive travelling was taking a significant toll on the then 33-year-old defender.

Speaking from a studio this evening where he is working as a pundit on Cape Verde's clash against Spain, Bradley says he is now relieved that Lopes completely ignored his advice. The disclosure adds a poignant layer to Lopes's remarkable World Cup journey, highlighting how close the experienced centre-half came to missing out on football's ultimate stage.

Bradley explained the conversation he had with Lopes, stating, "If he had taken my advice he wouldn't be there, because I wanted him to step away from the international stuff maybe 14 months ago. We had a heart to heart and I said, 'It's time to step back from this Pico'. He said, 'Let me think about it'.

" The use of "Pico" appears to be a personal nickname or term of endearment. Bradley continued, "Thank God he didn't listen to me, because he wouldn't be there now living every footballer's dream, with his family over there watching; his wife, his son. It would have been devastating for him, but I'm delighted for him. I'll be the proudest man in Ireland watching him on Monday.

" This heartfelt admission showcases the complex dynamics within a squad, where personal concern for a colleague's wellbeing can sometimes conflict with professional ambition. The narrative extends back to 2016 when Bradley played a pivotal role in Lopes's career trajectory. He recalled how he convinced the then-Bohemians defender to give up a "steady job" in a Blanchardstown bank to move into full-time football at Shamrock Rovers.

"He trusted us. He has put in the graft and worked. What he has put into the game, how he holds himself, how he represents us as a club, as a team, as a group off the pitch is incredible," Bradley said, underscoring Lopes's character and dedication. This past influence makes his earlier advice to retire even more significant, demonstrating a long-standing pattern of Bradley looking out for his friend's long-term welfare above short-term glory.

Bradley also offered a light-hearted prediction for the group stage match,commenting on the challenge facing Cape Verde.

"He's in a good place, he's looking forward to it. It's an easy game for them as well, isn't it? Spain? They should win that!

Easy one. 2-0 or 3-0, easy," he joked, showing the typical banter expected between pundits and former team-mates. This contrasted sharply with the serious subject of his earlier retirement advice, painting a full picture of their relationship. The upcoming match, while a formidable test for Cape Verde, is the culmination of Lopes's unlikely journey from a banker to a World Cup participant, a path he almost abandoned on Bradley's counsel.

The story transcends football, touching on themes of friendship, sacrifice, and seizing fleeting opportunities. Bradley's initial concern was rooted in the gruelling travel demands for an international player, a legitimate worry for a 33-year-old balancing football with family life. His subsequent pride reveals a deep emotional investment in Lopes's success.

For Lopes, ignoring that advice meant pursuing a dream that many thought was impossible for a player from a smaller footballing nation, especially one who took a non-traditional route into the professional game. His presence in the tournament, with his wife and son in the stands, symbolizes the profound personal reward for years of perseverance. This narrative also highlights the often-unseen pressures athletes face regarding retirement and longevity.

The conversation between the two players is a candid look at the internal calculus that happens behind closed doors. Bradley, as a fellow professional, understood the physical and mental toll of constant international duty. His attempt to persuade Lopes was likely born from witnessing that strain. Yet, Lopes's choice to continue represents the enduring passion that drives athletes to defy such rational concerns.

The outcome-a World Cup appearance-validates Lopes's decision and transforms Bradley's earlier advice into a footnote in a far more inspiring story. As the tournament progresses, Lopes's story serves as an inspiration to late-bloomers and those from unconventional backgrounds. His journey from a bank in Blanchardstown to the grandest stage in football, facilitated by a teammate's encouragement to go pro and then nearly undone by that same teammate's concern for his health, is a testament to resilience.

Bradley's dual role-as both the catalyst for Lopes's full-time career and the voice suggesting international retirement-makes him an integral part of this narrative. His pledge to be the "proudest man in Ireland" watching the game against Spain speaks to the powerful bond forged through shared experiences in sport, where personal relationships ultimately outweigh even the most well-intentioned professional advice





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