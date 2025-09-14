Ireland Dominates France in a Tense First Half

Ireland takes a commanding 13-0 lead over France at halftime in their women's rugby match. France, reduced to 14 players, struggles to contain Ireland's strong offense and disciplined defense.

Ireland and France are locked in a tense battle in the women's rugby match. The first half has just concluded with Ireland leading 13-0. France , playing with a player less due to a yellow card, struggled to make headway against Ireland 's dominant defense. Ireland demonstrated their strength in the scrum and their ability to turn defense into attack, consistently keeping possession and putting pressure on France .

The first score came from a well-structured maul, rewarding Ireland's patience and power. A second try followed, showcasing Ireland's ability to exploit their numerical advantage after France was penalized. Throughout the half, Ireland's speed, accuracy, and tactical awareness shone. They were able to wear down France's defense, consistently breaking through with multiple phases of play. France, hampered by the yellow card and struggling to retain possession, was unable to mount a serious threat to Ireland's lead.Despite playing a man down, France showed resilience. They managed to secure several penalties and, for brief moments, threatened to penetrate Ireland's defense. However, Ireland's defensive line held firm, proving difficult to breach. The match remains an exciting encounter with lots of rugby left to be played in the second half





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby Ireland France Women's Rugby Match Report Halftime

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland handed World Cup boost as Wafer declared fit for France quarter-finalAoife Wafer will make her World Cup debut in Sunday's quarter-final against France after being declared fit to replace Edel McMahon at openside

Read more »

Arrest of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson bookends latest episode of US political violenceAn atmosphere of fear and fragility now dominates political discourse across the country

Read more »

Ireland get World Cup quarter-final shot against familiar FranceScott Bemand’s side are hoping to cause an upset at Sandy Park in Exeter.

Read more »

LIVE: Ireland v France, Rugby World Cup Quarter-FinalThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

TRY! Ireland 5-0 France (Linda Djougang ’5)The latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

TRY! Ireland 7-0 France (Sam Monaghan ’2)The latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »