Ireland Dominates Italy with Record-Breaking Galway Performance

Ireland women's rugby team secures a resounding victory over Italy in their Six Nations fixture at Dexcom Stadium, Galway, fueled by a blistering first-half display and a record-breaking crowd.

The Ireland women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance to secure a dominant second-round victory over Italy at a buzzing Dexcom Stadium in Galway .

The home side exploded out of the blocks, amassing an impressive seven of their nine tries before halftime, establishing a commanding 45-10 lead at the interval.

Head coach Scott Bemand expressed his satisfaction with the team's execution, particularly in the first half. He acknowledged the significant scoreline, stating that a 45-point advantage at halftime is a considerable achievement and highlights a substantial difference in performance.

Bemand noted that while playing against the breeze in Galway can be challenging, his team effectively capitalized on conditions and maintained their momentum throughout the initial period. He referenced the previous week's performance, where the team felt they hadn't sufficiently pressed their game, attributing it to a need for greater accuracy and physicality. This week, he stated, the team specifically targeted these areas.

Ireland secured their bonus point within the first 23 minutes, a testament to their pre-game strategy emphasizing a fast start.

Captain Erin King echoed this sentiment, highlighting the team's determination to rectify the slower start against England the previous week. She emphasized that the squad is aware of its capabilities and demonstrated this fully in the first half, coming out with immense energy and commitment. King expressed immense pride in her teammates for their exceptional start to the match.

Unsurprisingly, Galway native Béibhinn Parsons was named player of the match, capping off her remarkable performance with a hat-trick just before halftime. Her final try was a highlight reel moment, showcasing superb interplay between Emily Lane, Dannah O’Brien, Stacy Flood, debutant Robyn O’Connor, and the standout Aoife Wafer.

When asked about the try of the match, Bemand appreciated all the scores but also highlighted the importance of tries scored after halftime. He explained that even with a significant lead, maintaining intensity and seeking a strong reaction after the break is crucial for continued development. He also commended the outstanding conversions that followed the tries.

Aoife Wafer, who had been closely marked by England in the previous match, delivered a typically dominant performance that would have earned her player of the match on another occasion. Bemand praised Wafer's significant impact, noting her powerful carries from scrums and crucial tackles in the opening 20 minutes, which firmly established her presence in the game.

Despite her impressive contribution, Wafer was substituted in the 53rd minute due to cramp. Bemand emphasized the importance of player welfare, especially with a game against France on the horizon and the team already in a strong winning position. He acknowledged Wafer's likely disappointment but assured that she is fine and will be ready for the next match.

The match was a landmark occasion for Irish women's rugby, drawing a record attendance of 9,306 for their first-ever Six Nations game in Galway.

King underscored the special significance of playing in front of a home crowd, particularly for family and friends, and saw the record-breaking attendance as a clear indicator of growing support for the team. She described the expanding 'green wave' as vital to their mission to inspire the next generation of female rugby players, a key motivation for their efforts.

Ireland's next challenge comes against France, the World Cup quarter-finalists, who have also secured bonus-point victories in their opening two rounds. The highly anticipated clash will take place in Clermont next Saturday at 8:10 pm Irish time.

King emphasized a disciplined, game-by-game approach, stating that the focus has now shifted from the Italy match to preparing for France. She expressed a sense of unfinished business with the French team and a strong desire to compete.

The victory over Italy, King concluded, provided valuable confidence and demonstrated the squad's potential, setting a strong foundation for continued improvement through focused training and addressing minor areas for refinement identified in the match. The team is committed to building on this performance and evolving their game with each outing





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