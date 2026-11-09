Ireland Drinks Sector Report: Policy Reform Needed for Growth

New Indecon report reveals Ireland's alcoholic drinks sector generates €3.2 billion turnover but faces high EU excise rates and calls for regulatory support and US tariff removal to sustain global expansion.

A comprehensive new analysis underscores the critical need for supportive government policy and regulatory clarity to fully unlock the potential of Ireland's alcoholic drinks sector. A report commissioned by Indecon on behalf of Drinks Ireland, a division of the employers' lobby group Ibec, highlights that current excise rates are a significant burden on producers compared to EU peers.

High Excise Rates Burden Producers

Ireland's excise rates remain among the highest in the European Union for beer, wine, and spirits, creating a financial hurdle for domestic manufacturers. The Indecon report emphasizes that addressing these elevated rates, alongside ensuring regulatory consistency at the EU level, would strengthen the operating environment for Irish drinks producers. Such policy adjustments are viewed as essential for supporting long-term investment and maintaining the sector's competitive edge in global markets.

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Global Reach and Regional Distribution

Despite these challenges, the sector punches well above its weight on the international stage. Export sales from the State amount to €2.1 billion, representing approximately 2.5 per cent of global alcohol exports. Irish drinks exports have expanded rapidly into emerging markets, with notable growth recorded in India, China, Mexico, Nigeria, and South Africa since 2015. The industry features about 200 producers across the island, including almost 50 active whiskey distilleries, more than 100 beer and cider producers, and about 45 gin producers.

Major Brands and Investment Trends

Key industry players include Diageo, the maker of Guinness and various spirits, and Irish Distillers, which produces Jameson whiskey and is part of the global Pernod Ricard group. The industry also includes nine well-established Irish cream liqueur facilities. Highlighting its regional spread, about 92 per cent of whiskey distilleries and 85 per cent of breweries and cider producers are located outside Dublin. This geographic diversity underscores the sector's deep roots across the entire island.

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Economic Contribution and Employment Figures

Some 160 alcohol drink producers in the State generate €3.2 billion in combined turnover and employ 4,222 workers directly. An additional 948 people are employed in tourism at producer visitor centres, while downstream employment in hospitality and retail supports more than 20,000 staff. The sector also purchases €691 million worth of goods locally, benefiting thousands of dairy farmers, apple growers, and tillage producers. Furthermore, it generates €1.2 billion directly in excise revenue for the State, alongside €1.4 billion in VAT receipts.

Trade Priorities and Future Outlook

Trade priorities include the prompt implementation of the removal of US tariffs on Irish whiskey, a move announced by President Donald Trump during the recent Irish Open golf tournament at his Doonbeg course. Stakeholders are also calling for a return to the zero tariff arrangement on Irish beer and spirits in the US. Claire Tolan, chairwoman of Drinks Ireland, stated that the report provides a clear figure on the sector's economic contribution, emphasizing the deep roots and extraordinary global reach of family-run craft producers and world-renowned brands alike.