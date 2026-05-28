Ireland Edge Qatar in Friendly Marred by Protests and Two Red Cards

Nathan Collins' first-half goal gave Republic of Ireland a 1-0 win over Qatar, but the match was interrupted by tennis ball protests and saw both Jack Moylan and Almoez Ali sent off.

The Republic of Ireland secured a 1-0 victory over Qatar in a friendly at Aviva Stadium, but the match was overshadowed by protests and red card s.

Nathan Collins scored the lone goal, assisted by Jack Moylan on his debut. Moylan's night turned sour when he received a straight red card for a challenge that many felt was harsh. Qatar also finished with ten men after Almoez Ali was sent off for an apparent strike on Jayson Molumby. The game was interrupted twice by protesters throwing tennis balls onto the pitch, a demonstration against the upcoming Nations League matches against Israel.

Despite the disruptions, Ireland looked comfortable after going ahead and continued to press aggressively. Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson framed the fixture as the beginning of the journey towards Euro 2028, emphasizing the importance of building a team for the future. The match also featured several other debuts, including 18-year-olds Jaden Umeh and Mason Melia, signaling a generational shift for the squad





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Republic Of Ireland Qatar Friendly Nathan Collins Jack Moylan Red Card Tennis Ball Protest Heimir Hallgrímsson Euro 2028 Nations League Israel Debut

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