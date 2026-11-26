Taoiseach Micheál Martin travels to Brussels for EU budget and Ukraine financing talks as domestic pressure mounts over the controversial sacking of HSE chief Anne O'Connor.

Ireland is entering the final month of its European Union presidency with Taoiseach Micheál Martin heading to Brussels for critical negotiations. The upcoming meetings will focus heavily on securing the EU's next multiannual budget and determining financial support mechanisms for Ukraine. These international discussions arrive at a tense moment domestically, as political controversy surrounding the Health Service Executive ( HSE) continues to intensify.

HSE Sacking Sparks Political Rift

The HSE board is facing a severe crisis after its political support base has significantly dwindled. Coalition leaders have demanded a comprehensive explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the termination of HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor. This development has created a visible rift within the Government, with the Taoiseach distancing himself from the Minister for Health.

Also read To HSE or not to HSE: Taoiseach parries in the Dáil after O’Connor banished

During a statement to the Dáil, Micheál Martin declared that he was not in a position to endorse any decision made by the HSE board. He insisted that he required the fullest possible information regarding the termination process before offering any political approval. This stance places him at odds with Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who has consistently backed the board's actions.

Opposition figures noted that an ocean now exists between the Taoiseach and the Health Minister. Senior Government sources hardened their views after Anne O'Connor issued a public statement contradicting her former employers. She asserted that she was unaware of being placed in an escalated employment process or at risk of dismissal until receiving a 7.30am call from the board chair on Saturday.

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Minister Defends Process Amidst Calls for Clarity

Despite the growing turmoil, Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill continues to defend her conduct during the termination process. The Government has firmly rejected Opposition claims that the Minister engineered the removal of the HSE chief executive. Carroll MacNeill reiterated her confidence in the HSE board during proceedings at the Health Committee.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin did not express similar confidence in the board during Dáil debates, despite intense demands from Opposition parties for transparency. Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris suggested that it would be helpful for the HSE to expand upon its initial statement released on Tuesday. Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have stated that they retain confidence in the Health Minister.

Adding to the procedural complexities, HSE chair Ciarán Devane declined a last-minute request to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Thursday. The board has been invited to provide testimony next week. Meanwhile, Anne O'Connor has pledged to take legal action against her former employer, further complicating the administrative landscape.

Domestic Challenges Clash with EU Priorities

The political turbulence in Dublin provides a stark backdrop to the serious diplomatic work awaiting Micheál Martin in Brussels. While the Taoiseach seeks to stabilize the domestic situation, his immediate priority remains the high-stakes negotiations for the EU budget and Ukraine financing. The timing of these events highlights the dual pressures facing the Irish leadership.

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The Tánaiste is expected to face direct questioning on the HSE crisis from the media at an event scheduled for this morning. Historically, Leaders' Questions are held on Thursdays, providing Opposition parties with a formal opportunity to grill the Government on the topic. This ensures that the administrative failures at the HSE will remain a central theme in parliamentary proceedings.

Additional Policy Issues and Parliamentary Schedule

Beyond the HSE crisis, the Government faces other pressing policy challenges in the coming days. An application to appoint liquidators to Horse Sprot Ireland (HSI) is expected to proceed at the High Court on Thursday. HSI chief executive James Cox has warned that the company is running rapidly out of time and facing liquidation.

In the realm of media funding, the top civil servant in the Department of Communications will defend Minister Patrick O'Donovan's decision to cut €20 million from agreed State funding for RTÉ. Feargal Ó Coigligh, the department's secretary general, will appear before the Public Accounts Committee to address these reductions.

Parliamentary proceedings will include Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon taking Parliamentary Questions at 8.47am, followed by Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless at 10.23am. Leaders' Questions are scheduled for 12pm, with Government Business regarding fisheries statements at 2.52pm and a motion on the final report of the Committee on Drugs Use at 5.17pm.