Irish cultural leaders transform Paris during the EU Council presidency with avant-garde dance, poetry, and scientifically recreated perfumes from Joyce's Ulysses.

Reports of widespread unrest in Paris appear largely exaggerated, as recent visits to the city reveal a vibrant and accessible capital. Despite the Place de la République serving as a frequent focal point for mass protests, the immediate vicinity showed no signs of violence during a three-day stay over the weekend.

There were no burnt-out vehicles, no lingering scent of tear gas, and no broken windows observed by visitors walking the boulevards. The primary visible change was the strategic closure of several Metro stations, including République, by police forces for security reasons.

Paris Streets Remain Accessible and Open

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While security measures were heightened, the atmosphere on the streets remained largely normal and aesthetically pleasing. Many shop owners in the protest-prone areas had taken precautions by boarding up their windows, though they did so in a distinctly French style that blended function with visual appeal. Stores selling footwear and jewelry appeared most vulnerable to potential looting, whereas bookstores were deemed safe enough to remain open. Down by the banks of the Seine, the city retained its traditional beauty, with late autumn foliage still dappled across the footpaths.

A Weekend of Irish Cultural Expression in Paris

On Saturday, the cultural calendar featured the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to Eileen Gray. This was followed by a spontaneous-seeming but carefully planned celebration of Irish culture on Sunday near the Place du Châtelet. The event marked Ireland's presidency of the Council of the EU, with various Irish cultural bodies taking over the Théâtre de la Ville for a day-long showcase. The programming included a wide array of performances designed to display national artistic strength to a French audience.

Dance and Performance Attract Rapt Parisian Crowds

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Performers at the Théâtre de la Ville included renowned dancer Jean Butler, who gave seventy Parisians a crash course in Irish dancing. Before the instruction began, participants loosened their limbs with freestyle movement set to Sinéad O'Connor's Mandinka. The venue also hosted Michael Keegan-Dolan's Samhain, featuring a cast of skeletons performing a Hibernian interpretation of the danse macabre. Additionally, Oona Doherty performed a Leather Jacket Solo, a dance-and-vocal piece inspired by observations of fragile masculinity among young men in Belfast.

Poetry Readings Feature Stephen Rea and Isabelle Huppert

The event included serene poetry readings that highlighted linguistic diversity and literary prestige. Darragh Ó Caoimh, a poet from Cork, recited work in Irish, using his mellifluous Kanturk accent to make the language sound appealing to the audience. Stephen Rea read in English, while the ageless Isabelle Huppert contributed a reading in French. Rea was also appearing in Paris to perform Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett, linking the theatrical event to a retrospective exhibition of John Minihan's photography titled All That Krapp.

Perfumer Meabh McCurtin Recreates Scents from Ulysses

In a unique fusion of science and literature, Ennis-born perfumer Meabh McCurtin created fourteen fragrances inspired by James Joyce's Ulysses. McCurtin, who holds a master's in molecular biology from the École Normale Supérieure in Lyon, worked with Joycean scholar Christine O'Neill to identify specific smells from the novel. The resulting perfumes include Mild Morning Air, evoking the Martello Tower opening, and Melonsmellonous, derived from the book's penultimate chapter.

The Scientific Composition of Literary Fragrances

One of the most complex creations was Beery Men, inspired by the earthy odors of Burton's restaurant in 1904 that influenced Leopold Bloom's dining choices. McCurtin's formula breaks down this scent into specific notes: top notes of hop ultimate and rum absolute; heart notes of tobacco and gentian absolutes; and base notes of Oakwood Carbon Dioxide, Cypriol, and Hay absolute. These scientifically crafted scents were available for smelling throughout the Irish cultural fest, offering a modern and avant-garde view of Irish identity to the people of Paris.