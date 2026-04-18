Ireland Eyes World Cup Qualification After Dominant First Leg Victory Over Poland

Ireland is poised to take a significant step towards the 2027 Women's World Cup after a thrilling 3-2 away win against Poland. The second leg at Aviva Stadium presents an opportunity to consolidate their position in Group A2 and aim for automatic qualification. Key players are returning, and the team is focused on maintaining defensive solidity and exploiting Poland's weaknesses.

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Football Team is preparing for a crucial second-leg encounter against Poland at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon, a match that holds significant weight in their quest for qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. This double-header was always anticipated to be a pivotal series in Group A2, and Carla Ward's squad has established a strong advantage following an impressive 3-2 away victory in Gdańsk earlier this week. A repeat performance at home would propel Ireland closer to their aspiration of reaching back-to-back World Cup finals.

Following their win, Ireland has ascended to third place in the group standings, leapfrogging their closest rivals. Securing another three points today would virtually guarantee their third-place finish, allowing them to set their sights on potentially challenging top seeds France and the Netherlands, both of whom they have narrowly lost to previously with identical 2-1 scorelines. The direct qualification pathway to next summer's tournament in Brazil is exclusively for group winners, with all other participating nations guaranteed a playoff spot. However, finishing in second or third place offers a less challenging route through the playoffs, whereas a bottom-place finish would mean facing higher-ranked opposition earlier and relegation from League A for the subsequent Nations League campaign. The current state of this group underscores its inherent competitiveness and unpredictability.

Recalling the first leg, Ireland experienced an ideal start on a challenging pitch, establishing a commanding 2-0 lead within the first twenty minutes courtesy of goals from Emily Murphy and a powerful strike from captain Katie McCabe. Poland managed to pull one back just before halftime through Tanja Pawollek, but Marissa Sheva quickly restored Ireland's two-goal cushion with another spectacular goal. The formidable Ewa Pajor, a prolific scorer for Barcelona, ignited a tense finale, during which McCabe missed a penalty opportunity. Nevertheless, Ireland successfully held on to secure a well-deserved victory. The Polish team expressed considerable frustration following the match, and Ward's side anticipates a determined and significantly different performance from their opponents in Dublin.

The challenge of facing the same opponent in quick succession is a familiar one for the Irish team. They last navigated such a scenario during their successful Nations League playoff campaign against Belgium last October. Under Ward's management, they have also participated in double-headers against Greece and the USA in friendly matches, and their recent Euro 2025 playoff loss to Wales provides another relevant example. Ward consistently emphasized a single-game focus during recent press conferences, yet she also highlighted the necessity for a 'slightly different mentality' and pledged that her team would be 'ready to start on the front foot' in this upcoming fixture. Captain McCabe echoed this sentiment, stating that while it's the same opponent, 'you need to have a look at the first 5-10 minutes' and 'analyse it as the game starts, really, to see what they’re looking to change.'

Ireland is expected to field a largely consistent lineup. Kyra Carusa has fully recovered from illness and is anticipated to return to the starting eleven, likely at the expense of Abbie Larkin. Carusa, a striker for Kansas City Current, was set to form a partnership with Murphy, who has been named Player of the Match three times, but was sidelined for the first leg due to a sudden illness. Ward described Carusa as 'ever-present,' and her return is the most probable personnel change. Ruesha Littlejohn is also available for selection but is unlikely to be in the starting lineup, with Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, and Marissa Sheva appearing to be the preferred midfield combination. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and her defensive unit will be aiming to secure their first clean sheet of the campaign, particularly given that the goals conceded in the previous match were deemed avoidable. Improving their performance on set-pieces will be crucial, alongside effectively containing the threat posed by Ewa Pajor. McCabe, who will continue in her left-wing-back role, issued a warning: 'By no means can we switch off at any point for 90 minutes, 95 minutes plus. We need to be aware of her at all times because of the threat she poses.' Aoife Mannion is expected to feature on the opposite flank, with Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, and Chloe Mustaki continuing as the central defensive trio in a flexible 5-3-2 formation. Poland, meanwhile, will be bolstered by the return of Nadia Krezyman from suspension.

The Dijon winger is a direct and creative player who is expected to be instrumental in Poland's transitions, an area that faltered in the first leg, and provide more service for Pajor. Other notable performers for Poland included Ewelina Kamczyk of AC Milan and home-based Paulina Tomasiak, but the team will be striving for a significantly improved collective performance. The playing surface at Aviva Stadium will be a stark contrast to the pitch in Gdańsk, and this will be the sixth time the Irish team has played at the venue since its debut in September 2023. The inaugural match, also a Saturday afternoon fixture against Northern Ireland, attracted a record attendance of 35,994. As of yesterday, ticket sales for this match stood at approximately 18,000. This marks their return to Lansdowne Road for the first time since last October, when a crowd of 14,180 witnessed their decisive victory over Belgium





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