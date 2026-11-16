The Republic of Ireland need a win against Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night to finish second in Nations League B Group 3, secure a promotion play-off and second-seed status in the Euro 2028 qualifier draw.

The Republic of Ireland host Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night in a decisive Nations League B Group 3 fixture, with kick-off at 7.45pm and live coverage on RTE2.

Ireland Seek Promotion With Kosovo Victory

An Irish victory would secure a second-place finish, a promotion play-off against a League A side next March, and second-seed status in next month's Euro 2028 qualifier draw. Anything less would leave the campaign looking like stasis or regression. Ireland have finished third in a League B group in all four previous editions of the Nations League.

Also read Nathan Collins ruled out of Ireland's Nations League game against Kosovo

A draw against Kosovo would do nothing for them, while defeat could condemn them to bottom place and a relegation play-off if coupled with an Israeli win over a much-changed Austrian side. Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson said it is clear his team need to win the game. Hallgrimsson rejected the idea that Kosovo will simply sit deep and defend at the Aviva.

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He said they will be confident defending and Ireland must be really efficient in attack, but he does not expect them to wait for Ireland to come at them because they are a good side in possession. Ireland are expected to be the game's protagonists, a role they have not always filled comfortably. Ireland have conceded from set pieces against Hungary twice, Czechia, Canada and Austria since the start of the World Cup qualifiers last year.

Defensive Vulnerabilities Exposed Against Kosovo

Three of the five goals they have conceded in this Nations League campaign came in the final 15 minutes of games. All of Ireland's goals in the campaign came in the first half, while every goal they conceded came in the second half. The latest was Vedat Muriqi's winner for Kosovo in Pristina. Hallgrimsson described the margins as fine but said players cannot switch off at any moment.

He said Austria may be edging Ireland because they are so honest in everything they do and do things to perfection, having spent time together at Euros and World Cup finals. He added that Ireland have shown their depth and knowledge are much better than before. The defeat in Pristina was Ireland's most insipid performance under Hallgrimsson since a 2-1 loss away to Armenia last year.

Manager Addresses Tactical Changes And Squad Issues

The manager suggested Ireland's passivity may have been partly because players were focused on the looming tie with Israel. A front three of Troy Parrott, Finn Azaz and Chiedozie Ogbene was isolated behind five centre-backs and two holding midfielders. Parrott booted a ball against a wall as he was substituted, but he has been better supported since through the selections of Jack Moylan and Adam Idah. Azaz has been accommodated in a deeper midfield role to keep creativity high.

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Ireland still lack energy and flair at wing-back, where right-sided options are centre-backs James Abankwah and Jake O'Brien or midfielders Jason Knight and Bosun Lawal. Ogbene could be used at wing-back if Hallgrimsson is feeling bold. Captain Nathan Collins is out with a knee injury and will be replaced by either O'Brien or John Egan. Jimmy Dunne takes Collins's squad place, meaning Seamus Coleman will not be involved.

Kosovo are denuded by absentees, missing four players who started against Ireland in Pristina, including Juventus forward Edon Zhegrova and midfielder Veldin Hodza. Kosovo have scored just three goals across their five games and need only a draw to seal second place. Defeat for Ireland would break their League B cycle in the wrong way, but a win would validate the squad's positivity after the loss in Linz, where the consensus was that Ireland did not deserve to lose.

A win would also prove the team has maintained the momentum sparked in Budapest a year ago. Ireland's possible XI is Kelleher; Abankwah, O'Shea, Egan, Scales; Manning; Azaz, Molumby; Moylan, Idah; Parrott. Kosovo's possible XI is Saipi; Kamberi, Krasniqi, Hajrizi; Vojvoda; Rexhbecaj, Avdullahu; Gallapeni; Rashica, Zabergja; Muriqi.