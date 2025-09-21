Ireland Faces Fivefold Increase in Disability by 2040, Expert Warns

A leading expert warns of a potential five-fold increase in disability in Ireland by 2040 due to the country's rapidly ageing population. The warning emphasizes the need for proactive health measures, exercise and lifestyle interventions to help people live healthier longer lives and to help prevent the increase in disability. The Tilda study of aging highlights the critical importance of addressing modifiable risk factors, such as high blood pressure, and promoting healthy lifestyles to mitigate the challenges posed by an ageing population.

Regius Professor Rose Anne Kenny, principal investigator of Tilda, Ireland’s largest adult population study on ageing, issues a stark warning: the nation is facing a potential five-fold increase in disability by 2040 due to the rapid ageing of the Irish population. Professor Kenny emphasizes the urgency of addressing this looming crisis, drawing upon insights gleaned from 16 years of Tilda research.

She states, “I like to think I want to be able to walk to my grave and remember which one I picked,” highlighting her personal commitment to healthy ageing and emphasizing the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the predicted surge in disability. Ireland's demographic shift is accelerating, with projections indicating that the population aged 65 and over will double by 2051. This demographic transformation necessitates a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to healthcare, social support, and lifestyle interventions. Professor Kenny points out that while life expectancy is increasing, the healthy lifespan—the period spent free from ill health—is not keeping pace, leading to a greater proportion of life lived with chronic conditions and disabilities. On average, Irish people spend their last 14 years in ill health, underscoring the need to prioritize preventative healthcare and promote healthy lifestyles. This underscores the critical need for individuals to actively participate in managing their health as they age. Professor Kenny stresses the importance of addressing modifiable risk factors for dementia, such as high blood pressure, exercise, glucose management, and blood lipids. She also highlights the crucial role of sensory input, particularly hearing, in maintaining cognitive function and reducing the risk of dementia. Early intervention, proactive management of health conditions and sensory impairments, and fostering healthy lifestyle choices are vital to address this increase in disability and help people live healthier longer lives. The study and professor emphasize that exercise is crucial for maintaining cognitive function and overall health in later life. She notes that physical activity stimulates the production of brain-boosting chemicals, including cannabinoids, opioids, and BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor), which supports brain cell health. She particularly highlights exercise, stressing its remarkable value in preventing disability, the fivefold increase the study indicates. The study underscores the prevalence of undiagnosed or undertreated conditions among older adults, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, osteoporosis, and depression. She suggests cost-effective solutions, such as free gyms for older people, to support the health system and promote preventative care. Professor Kenny also provides practical advice on how older adults can take control of their health. This involves increasing exercise levels annually, incorporating strengthening exercises, and practicing balance exercises to prevent falls. She emphasizes that there is no age limit to exercise, and that it is crucial to maintain physical activity as we age. She stated, “Just because you’re getting older doesn’t mean you do less, do more because you need more, because your muscles need more”, advocating for a proactive approach to ageing and a commitment to maintaining physical function and independence. The research highlights the need for a strong focus on proactive health measures and lifestyle interventions to mitigate the challenges posed by an ageing population and ensure that more people can enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives well into their later years





